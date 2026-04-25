Study Shows Veld Grape Supports Fat Loss & Appetite Hormones
Supporting a healthy metabolism and body composition is a goal for many. And it's often one that feels intimidating and challenging to do. Yes, eating a protein and fiber-rich diet and exercise are foundation to actually reaching that goal. But for those who feel like their doing everything right and aren't seeing a change, or those who want a little extra edge in achieving the results they want, what can you do? Well, certain supplements can help.
One such compound is veld grape extract. It's derived from a succulent plant in the grape family that's been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Now, researchers are interested in it's potential role in metabolic health. And a recent study investigated it's efficacy in reducing body fat.* Here's what the study reveals, and what you need to know about veld grape supplementation.
About the study
For this study, researchers were particularly interested in evaluating veld grape's impact on body fat percent. There are a couple ways to measure that. One is via a bioelectrical impedance assay (BIA), which is a non-invasive scale-like tool that measures body fat (in addition to muscle mass and water levels). This type of "scale" is now pretty common at gyms. The other way to measure body fat is through a DEXA scan.
So, 67 adults with overweight (between the ages of 25 and 60) were randomly assigned to take either 300 milligrams of CQR-300 (a standardized veld grape extract) or a placebo daily for eight weeks.
Participants were asked to maintain their typically diet and exercise routine (so any changes could be attributed to the veld grape supplementation), and had a blood test before and after the study to look at lipid markers (another key measure of metabolic) and appetite-related hormones.
Body composition & weight changes
By the end of the 8 weeks, the veld grape group showed notable shifts in body composition.*
- Participants experienced a 12.8% reduction in body fat as measured by DEXA (and 8.9% by BIA) compared to placebo.
- Average weight loss in the CQR-300 group was 16.3 pounds, compared to just 1.26 pounds in the placebo group.
Metabolic biomarker improvements
The study also tracked several markers tied to cardiovascular and metabolic health. Compared to placebo, the veld grape group saw:*
- Total cholesterol decrease 9.6%
- LDL cholesterol decrease 17.7%
- Triglycerides decrease 9.4%
- Fasting blood glucose decreased 25.3%
- Blood pressure improvements in both systolic and diastolic readings
These markers matter because they're tied to long-term metabolic health. Keeping cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure in healthy ranges supports everything from energy levels to heart health.
Shifts in appetite-related hormones
Beyond body composition and metabolic markers, the study measured two hormones involved in appetite and metabolic signaling: leptin and adiponectin.
- Leptin is produced by fat cells and helps regulate hunger. Higher levels are often associated with leptin resistance, where the body stops responding to its "I'm full" signals. In this study, leptin levels decreased by 28.9% in the veld grape group, a shift that may support healthier appetite signaling.*
- Adiponectin plays a role in glucose regulation and fat metabolism. Higher levels are generally associated with better metabolic health. The veld grape group saw adiponectin levels increase by 36.2%, suggesting improved metabolic function.
How to supplement with veld grape
These findings suggest that veld grape may be a useful tool in improving body composition and metabolic health alongside a healthy lifestyle.
The exact veld grape extract used in this study (CQR-300) can be found in supplements like mindbodygreen's creatine tone+. This unique formula targets both sides of the body composition equation: fat loss (with the support of veld grape) and muscle gain (with the support of 5 grams of creatine monohydrate).* It's the ideal addition to a daily routine that includes regular movement, adequate protein, and quality sleep.
The takeaway
Veld grape extract is a promising ingredient to support metabolic health. When it's paired with an ingredient like creatine, the end result is a product that can address metabolism from every angle you want it to.*