At Revitalize, One Wellness Habit Stood Above The Rest: Quality Sleep
At mindbodygreen’s Revitalize 2026, the conversations spanned everything from metabolic health to skin regeneration to cognitive longevity. But across panels, workouts, and workshops, one theme kept resurfacing: If you’re not sleeping well, nothing else works as well as it should.
Sleep is when the body does its most critical work—repairing tissue, regulating hormones, consolidating memory, and recalibrating the nervous system. When sleep is disrupted, those systems are impacted in the immediate and long-term.
That’s why mindbodygreen partnered with Tempur-Pedic® at this year’s event, bringing their latest sleep innovations onsite and into the conversation. As the most highly recommended mattress brand in America†, Tempur-Pedic® is focused on one outcome: deeper, more restorative, and more consistent sleep.
Here’s what we learned—and how to apply it at home.
The sleep-longevity connection: Why this matters more than you think
Sleep is a foundational pillar of health that directly impacts nearly every longevity pathway. It’s not just about how long you sleep, but how well your body is able to use that time to repair, regulate, and restore.
Research consistently reveals this connection:
- Impacts brain health: During deep sleep, the brain clears metabolic waste through the glymphatic system, a process linked to long-term cognitive function. Neurologist Majid Fotuhi, M.D., Ph.D. noted that sleep is one of the key ways you can improve cognitive longevity.
- Supports metabolic health: Poor sleep is associated with impaired glucose regulation, increased insulin resistance, and higher risk of cardiometabolic dysfunction.
- Supports skin function: Sleep is when the skin undergoes critical repair processes, including collagen production, barrier restoration, and oxidative stress recovery. Dermatologist and Director of the Regenerative Dermatology & Skin Longevity Laboratory at Mayo Clinic Saranya Wyles, M.D., Ph.D. noted that your skin has its own circadian rhythm which controls the repair pathways in the dermis.
- Regulates stress and hormones: Sleep helps balance cortisol, melatonin, and other key hormones that influence everything from mood to energy to inflammation.
Which is why our experts kept coming back to the same question—how do we actually improve it in real life?
These three strategies stood out.
1. Keep your sleep environment cool
Research shows us that temperature regulation is one of the fastest ways to improve sleep quality. Your body naturally needs to drop its core temperature to fall and stay asleep. If you’re too warm, that process gets disrupted—leading to more frequent wakeups and lighter, less restorative sleep.
This is why your sleep setup and environment matters. Tempur-Pedic’s TEMPUR-Breeze® collection is specifically designed to address this, using advanced cooling materials that pull heat away from the body and help maintain a more stable sleep temperature throughout the night. And they do this while supporting pressure relief through Tempur-Pedic’s Advanced Relief® material and proprietary TEMPUR-Material®.
Models like the TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® and TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze® go even further, offering measurable cooling benefits. The TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® feels up to 10° cooler‡ thanks to its Pure Cool® Plus material, heat-diffusing layer, and cool-to-the-touch SmartClimate® cover. And the TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze® offers personalized climate control across each side of the bed, which allows for up to a 30° difference in warmer or cooler temperature.
This translates to a meaningful difference in sleep quality.
As mindbodygreen founders and CEOs Colleen and Jason Wachob shared at the event, “Jason and I absolutely swear by cooling technology,” noted Colleen. Jason echoed, “I cannot sleep on a mattress that is not a cooling mattress. It has been game-changing for me.”
Take this tip home:
2. Use breathwork to shift your nervous system
At Revitalize, one of the most grounded, practical sessions came from psychotherapist and breathwork facilitator Jacqueline Rangel, LMHC. In partnership with Tempur-Pedic®, she guided Revitalize guests through a series of breathwork practices that can help inspire deep, restorative rest and relaxation.
“Breathwork is about taking conscious attention to your breath,” she explained, “to develop interoception, or awareness of what’s happening inside your body.”
With time, this helps build a nervous system that’s more adaptable—capable of shifting out of stress and into rest. “A healthy nervous system isn't just calm, it's capable,” she says.
Research shows that slow, controlled breathing can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, lower heart rate, and reduce cortisol levels—all of which help prepare the body for sleep. In fact, one of the simplest methods, box breathing, has been shown to improve stress resilience and promote a calmer physiological state.
Here’s how Rangel taught us at the event:
- Inhale for 4
- Hold for 4
- Exhale for 4
- Hold for 4
Even a few minutes of this type of breathing can help downregulate stress and signal to your body that it’s safe to sleep.
Take this tip home:
3. Be consistent
If there was one behavior experts emphasized repeatedly, it was consistency.
Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time each day helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which in turn influences everything from hormone production to sleep depth. One study evaluating a range of sleep habits found that consistency—not just duration—was the most important predictor of long-term health outcomes.
And this is where environment and experience matter more than we often acknowledge. When your bed feels supportive, comfortable, and genuinely enjoyable to return to, consistency becomes easier to maintain.
Tempur-Pedic®’s proprietary TEMPUR-Material® is designed to adapt to your body’s unique shape, weight, and temperature—providing personalized support and minimizing disruptions from movement throughout the night.
That combination of pressure relief, motion absorption, and temperature control helps create the kind of sleep experience you’ll want to come back to, night after night.
Take this tip home:
The takeaway
Sleep is not just another habit to optimize. It’s the foundation that allows every other system to function at its best. When you improve your sleep, you’re not just waking up more rested. You’re supporting your metabolism, your brain, your skin, and your long-term health trajectory.
And while there’s no single fix, the combination of environment, nervous system support, and consistency can make a measurable difference. If there’s one place to start, it's with your mattress. Tempur-Pedic’s TEMPUR-Breeze® collection is designed to deliver cooler, deeper, and more restorative sleep—night after night.
‡ Based on average heat index of TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® compared to TEMPUR-ProAdapt® models measured over an 8-hour period.