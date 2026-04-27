Models like the TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® and TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze® go even further, offering measurable cooling benefits. The TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® feels up to 10° cooler‡ thanks to its Pure Cool® Plus material, heat-diffusing layer, and cool-to-the-touch SmartClimate® cover. And the TEMPUR-ActiveBreeze® offers personalized climate control across each side of the bed, which allows for up to a 30° difference in warmer or cooler temperature.