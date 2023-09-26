Whether your work schedule is all over the place, you're a caregiver to a child or a parent, or you sometimes struggle to fall asleep, the reality is, we can't always clock 8 hours of quality shut eye every night. We can try our best to go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day, but when we need to catch up, according to the National Sleep Foundation, you can rest easy for a couple more hours when you need to.