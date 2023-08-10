We can live very different lives during the same week. A weekday version of you may go to a 9-to-5 office job, hit up a yoga class after work, and be tucked into bed at a reasonable hour (so you can do it all again tomorrow). Whereas weekends you may have a more sporadic schedule filled with social events that keep you up late.

But even if you're getting the same (or possibly even more) sleep on the weekends, shifting your sleep schedule back from your norm may negatively impact your gut microbiome. A new study1 published in the European Journal of Nutrition is one of the first to try to understand this relationship.