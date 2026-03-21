Taking A GLP-1? New Research Suggests Overlooked Effect On Bone Health
Over the past few years, GLP-1 medications have moved from a niche diabetes treatment to a mainstream conversation about weight and metabolic health. Chances are someone you know (or yourself) is taking one.
For many people, these medications have been life-changing, helping improve blood sugar control and supporting significant weight loss. But when a class of drugs becomes this widely used this quickly, researchers start asking the obvious next question: What else might they be affecting in the body?
Most of the attention so far has focused on heart health, blood sugar, and weight. But scientists are now starting to take a closer look at the musculoskeletal system.
Two new studies presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons explored how GLP-1 medications might influence bones, joints, and surgical recovery.
And together, they paint a nuanced picture, one that includes both potential upsides and some long-term questions researchers are still working to answer.
GLP-1 use in surgery recovery & long-term bone health
The first study examined how GLP-1 medications might influence recovery after orthopedic surgery.
Researchers analyzed a large national insurance database and identified patients with obesity who underwent one of ten common orthopedic procedures. These included surgeries such as knee replacement, hip replacement, ACL repair, spinal fusion, carpal tunnel release, and fracture repair.
They then compared surgical outcomes between patients taking GLP-1 medications, particularly semaglutide, and those who were not using the drugs. The analysis also tracked how GLP-1 use among surgical patients has changed over time, from 2010 through early 2023.
A second study looked at a different question: whether long-term GLP-1 use might influence the risk of certain bone-related conditions.
For this analysis, researchers examined electronic medical records from more than 73,000 adults living with both type 2 diabetes and obesity. Each person taking a GLP-1 medication was matched with a similar patient who was not taking one, and both groups were followed for five years.
During that time, researchers tracked whether participants developed osteoporosis, gout, or osteomalacia, a condition that causes bones to soften due to impaired mineralization.
GLP-1 users saw some improvements in surgical recovery
In the orthopedic surgery study, researchers noticed a pattern. Patients taking GLP-1 medications appeared to have slightly smoother recoveries after several types of procedures.
Across multiple surgeries, GLP-1 users had lower odds of visiting the emergency department within 90 days after surgery compared with patients not taking the drugs. Emergency visits during the recovery window are often used as a signal that complications or unexpected issues occurred after the procedure.
Researchers also found lower infection rates at the surgical site among patients undergoing knee and hip replacements who were taking GLP-1 medications.
The study wasn’t designed to prove cause and effect, but the findings are biologically plausible. GLP-1 medications can improve blood sugar regulation, reduce systemic inflammation, and support metabolic health, all factors that may influence how well the body heals after surgery.
That said, these benefits aren’t exclusive to medication; improvements in blood sugar control and inflammation can also be achieved through diet, physical activity, and other lifestyle changes.
But another study suggests possible long-term bone risks
The second study, however, looked at a longer timeline, and the results were more mixed.
After five years of follow-up, people taking GLP-1 medications had a slightly higher risk of several bone-related conditions compared with matched participants who were not taking the drugs.
Osteoporosis rates were modestly higher among GLP-1 users. Researchers also observed a small increase in gout diagnoses. The largest relative increase was seen with osteomalacia, although the condition remained rare overall.
Importantly, the absolute differences between groups were relatively small. The research also shows correlation rather than causation, meaning it can’t prove that the medications directly caused these conditions.
Still, the findings highlight why researchers are paying closer attention to how rapid weight loss and metabolic changes might interact with bone metabolism over time.
What GLP-1 users can do to protect bone health
If you’re currently taking a GLP-1 medication or considering one, these findings don’t negate its metabolic benefits. But they do underscore the importance of protecting muscle and bone health while losing weight.
Here are several strategies that can make a real difference.
Prioritize resistance training
Strength training is one of the most effective ways to maintain bone density. When muscles contract against bones during resistance exercise, it stimulates bone remodeling and helps maintain strength.
Even two or three resistance sessions per week can help offset bone loss that sometimes accompanies weight loss.
Make protein a daily priority
One common side effect of GLP-1 medications is reduced appetite. While this supports weight loss, it can also make it easier to unintentionally under-eat, especially when it comes to protein.
Protein is essential for preserving muscle mass, which plays a key role in maintaining bone health and reducing fracture risk.
Support your bones with key nutrient
Bone health relies on more than just calcium. Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium, while nutrients like magnesium and vitamin K also contribute to bone metabolism.
A diet rich in leafy greens, dairy or fortified alternatives, nuts, seeds, beans, and fatty fish can help supply these building blocks.
Consider monitoring bone health over time
People already at higher risk for osteoporosis, such as postmenopausal women, older adults, or individuals with a history of fractures, may want to discuss bone health monitoring with their healthcare provider while using GLP-1 medications.
Simple screenings, like bone density scans, can help catch early changes before they become a larger issue.
The takeaway
GLP-1 medications are transforming how clinicians treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, and for many patients, they provide meaningful improvements in metabolic health.
But as with any widely used medication, the full picture becomes clearer over time.
These new studies suggest GLP-1 drugs may influence musculoskeletal health in multiple ways, from potentially improving short-term surgical recovery to raising questions about long-term bone health.
Supporting your bones through strength training, nutrient-rich foods, and proactive health monitoring can help ensure that weight loss and metabolic improvements come alongside long-term physical resilience.