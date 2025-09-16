These 3 Nutrients Improve Bone Health & Lower Fracture Risk, Study Shows
As you get older (heck, even starting in your mid- to late-thirties), bone breakdown gradually starts to outpace bone building. This is a shift that raises the risk of osteoporosis and fractures (especially after menopause). But the right lifestyle habits can help counter this risk and preserve the bone mass you worked so hard to build.
Getting enough protein and prioritizing strength training are two of the most powerful strategies for protecting bone health. But they’re not the only ones.
A new meta-analysis pulled together the latest clinical trial data to see how collagen supplementation (alone and combined with vitamin D and calcium) affects bone density, bone metabolism, and muscle performance1. Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
The study reviewed and pooled results from randomized trials that looked at collagen peptide supplementation, both independently and in combination with calcium and vitamin D.
Calcium and vitamin D are two micronutrients that are often associated with bone health. Calcium is a mineral that’s used directly to model bones, and vitamin D helps the body absorb and use calcium more effectively.
But collagen? That’s a nutrient you’ve probably heard about more in the context of skin health and smoothing fine lines. But it’s also crucial for bone health.
About 90% of the organic matrix of bone (which aaccounts for bout 36% of the total bone volume) is actually collagen, which provides a flexible framework that minerals can attach to. So without enough healthy collagen, bones can become more brittle.
So for this study, researchers analyzed the intake of collagen, vitamin D, and calcium on:
- Bone mineral density at the spine and hip (femoral neck)
- Bone turnover markers indicators of bone formation and resorption)
- Muscle performance measures
- Fracture risk
Collagen & vitamin D are a powerful combo
Overall, the meta-analysis found that collagen peptides had a positive impact on bone health and muscle function.
- Bone density: Collagen supplementation significantly improved bone mineral density at the spine and femoral neck. Some trials showed modest gains, while others saw very strong improvements. However, results varied widely between studies, suggesting factors like dose, study duration, or participant population may influence outcomes.
- Bone turnover markers: The most consistent finding was that collagen improved markers of bone metabolism, indicating healthier bone remodeling.
- Muscle performance: Participants supplementing with collagen also showed moderate improvements in muscle strength and performance, an important factor for stability and fall prevention.
- Synergy with vitamin D and calcium: The benefits of collagen were amplified when paired with vitamin D and calcium, showing steady and reliable improvements across bone and muscle outcomes.
These findings suggest that collagen peptides (especially in combination with vitamin D, and calcium) may play a valuable role in supporting bone density, bone turnover, and muscle strength. All of these are key factors for reducing fracture risk as we age.
How to get more of these nutrients
If you’re curious about how to support your own bone and muscle health, here are a few practical ways to increase your intake of these nutrients:
- Collagen: Collagen peptides are not found in meaningful amounts in typical diets, so collagen supplements are especially helpful. For the most muscle and bone support, opt for powders that provide a minimum of 15 grams of collagen peptides per serving. We rounded up our top picks for collagen supplements here (and yes, our fave one also supports skin health).
- Vitamin D: Vitamin D is another hard nutrient to get enough of through diet alone (although fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods provide some of this vitamin). Vitamin D supplements are a reliable way to ensure adequate intake. If you’re looking for more of a boost, opt for this high-potency formula.
- Calcium: Found in dairy products, fortified plant milks, leafy greens, and canned fish with bones (like sardines). Many people also benefit from calcium supplements if they fall short in their diet.
The takeaway
Preserving (and building) bone mass is no easy feat, and any habit that can make the processes a bit more efficient is a huge win. And that’s exactly what this study shows.
Adding collagen, along with making sure you’re getting enough vitamin D and calcium, could be a simple way to complement your overall bone-strengthening routine.