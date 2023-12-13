Advertisement
Give The Gift Of Health With These Personalized Supplements
The gifting—I mean holiday—season is well underway. By now, you've likely narrowed down your list of who you would like to give a token of appreciation to but may be struggling with what to present them with. It's hard because you want it to be personal, not break the bank, and give them something they wouldn't necessarily think for themselves.
If you're stuck on a handful of last-minute gifts, don't worry because the mindbodygreen shop has you covered.
Supplements as gifts?
Yes, I'm here to tell you that supplements can make for a great stocking stuffer or sweet offering for family and friends.
As a registered dietitian (and the supplements editor here at mindbodygreen), my gifts tend to be those that promote well-being. And this year, that means a lot of folks I know may find an amber glass bottle within their wrapping paper.
I talk to people day in and day out who are interested in expanding their supplement regimen but are overwhelmed or unsure of where to start—so they keep pushing it off. But once they do start taking the right supplements for their needs and lifestyle, they see their health take a 180-degree turn in the best way possible.
So here are my supplement recommendations for every type of person in your life—plus, some insider intel on how they actually work and what your lucky recipient can expect when they start taking them.
For the person who's always hangry: organic fiber potency+
Did you know only 5% of Americans1 get enough fiber every day? That means pretty much everyone is falling short of meeting their recommended daily needs (at least 25 grams). Fiber enhances feelings of satiety and not getting enough of it can leave you feeling hungry, grumpy, and out of sorts.
organic fiber potency+ provides 6 grams of soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic plant fibers (sourced from organic guar beans, mushrooms, and green kiwifruit), plus 5 billion CFUs of a robust, spore-forming probiotic strain called Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264 in each scoop.
"I had been on the hunt for a good fiber supplement for me and my boyfriend when I came across organic fiber potency+. It not only has the amount of fiber I want but also, bonus points for prebiotics and probiotics. We both like the taste and it's been a great addition to our routine. Obvious winner compared to other products we've tried."*
—Abby C.
For the person who struggles with bloat: probiotic+
We all know someone who's struggling with bloat, especially after a meal. And mindbodygreen's probiotic+ will be their new best friend. Starring four targeted probiotic strains specifically designed to ease bloating as well as support healthy digestion and elevate the gut microbiome, this probiotic has helped so many people banish their bloat for good.*
"Since starting probiotic+, my bloating is pretty much gone! I take a dose every morning and feel great for the rest of the day. It's really helped my digestion and I can tell when I forget to take it. All the cruciferous veggies and salads I eat pretty much every day no longer make me feel bloated or sluggish anymore. So happy I found a probiotic that actually works."*
—Courtney H.
For the person who's always drinking a smoothie: organic veggies+
There's always that co-worker who comes strolling into work (or popping on a video call) with a smoothie-filled tumbler in hand. These people take their blends seriously. Help them level up their game with organic veggies+.
This greens powder provides plant fiber and phytonutrients plus added prebiotic fibers, digestive enzymes, and probiotic strains. With ingredients like kelp and algae and a dash of turmeric and ginger, a scoop of this powder will give their favorite blend an added healthy boost.* Oh, and the tasty powder is also vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free.
"I've tested out many brands, and most greens powders have overpowered the taste of my morning smoothie or have a rather pungent smell. This veggies powder didn't change the flavor of my favorite smoothie recipe, and I loved knowing how many sea veggies and antioxidants I was getting. One unexpected bonus was an energy boost in the mornings. There were some mornings that it even replaced my second cup of coffee!"*
–Liza
For the person who's always distracted: focus+
Instead of going for the coffee shop gift card, try giving your tired, distracted friend or family member a bottle of our beloved focus+ instead.
A lot of products out there claim to boost productivity, alertness, focus, and performance, but ours actually has the science-backed ingredients (in the right amounts) to do just that.*
focus+ harnesses the unique power of instant caffeine from whole coffee fruit, sustained-release caffeine from green coffee beans, Panax ginseng root, guarana, L-theanine, and vitamin B12 to help you keep your attention span centered on the desired task.*
"I am so impressed. I found myself significantly less scattered throughout the day, giving me that brain power and focus to keep me locked in on my tasks. I've felt more alert and energized even through the afternoon when I usually feel a dip in productivity and concentration."*
–Ariana Y.
For the person who's obsessed with their sleep score: sleep support+
Know someone who's always checking their sleep data on their watch or Oura ring? Help them optimize their score with sleep support+.*
sleep support+ is a nonhormonal sleep aid (aka there's no melatonin in it) that gets its kick from a thoughtfully formulated combo of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® to help relax the body and mind so you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*
"I have struggled to find a supplement that worked for me in helping me go to sleep and to stay asleep waking up without grogginess…. What we all want, right? Well, I believe I have found it! I take sleep support+ with magnesium, and it works! I'm a happy camper!"*
–Robbie N.
The takeaway
There's still some shopping time left in the season to get everyone on your list the gift they deserve. Supplements make for a more unique choice, and one the receiver will really value. If you still have some more gifting to do, here's the personal care product our beauty director is stockpiling this holiday season.
