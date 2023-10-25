Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

I'm Stocking Up On This Hand Cream For Affordable, But Luxe-Feeling Gifts This Year

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Woman holding a small wrapped holiday gift
Image by mak / Stocksy

It often feels like there are endless gifts to buy during the holiday season: hosting presents, tokens of appreciation for coworkers, neighborly offerings, stocking stuffers, and of course, gifts for family and friends. I’m not saying anything that hasn’t already been said a million and one times: This time of year can sometimes feel overwhelming. 

As the beauty and lifestyle director, my gifts tend to be of the personal care variety. It’s what I know best, so why not? In my better, more organized years, I try and personalize my gifts to the giftee: A nice satin red lipstick to my friend who doesn’t shy away from a bold pout, a vanilla and spice candle for the one who loves baking and a cozy night in, bath salts for the one who needs some serious R&R. 

But this year, I just can’t seem to get my ducks in a row—or rather my partridges in their pear trees. Alas! It happens to the best of us. 

That’s why I’m doing the simple, efficient thing: Stocking up on a crowd-pleasing, affordable gift that suits everyone. I was charmed by all the selections in the “affordable luxe” section of our annual gift guide. They really do feel like slices of luxury, including the hand cream I’m using for all my gifting needs this year. 

I’m stocking up on this hand cream for all my gifting needs this year — here’s why. 

The mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream is my hand cream of choice, naturally. But I also find it makes for a delightful gift, as the texture is plush and indulgent, it suits all skin needs (even sensitive skin!), uses eco-friendly packaging, and is a very reasonable $25. 

The first thing giftees rave about is the texture. It's decadent, rich, and slightly whipped like really good butter—but then sinks into skin, disappearing into a blanket of hydration. "This is the best hand cream I've ever used. It absorbs quickly and completely, leaving no stickiness behind. My perpetually dry hands are greatly improved!" one reviewer wrote in. 

I also find folks also adore the ingredients. First up, it uses a combination of botanicals known for their moisturization and conditioning properties such as shea butter, moringa seed oil, aloe vera, and oat oil. It also contains biotech pre- and postbiotics shown to improve skin firmness, help with wrinkle prevention and reduction, as well as support epidermis framework regeneration. Finally, It also contains the wrinkle-reducing coenzyme Q10 and a brightening antioxidant complex (that uses extracts from watermelon, lentils, and apple stem cells) that helps fade dark spots. 

And then weeks later, I always get to delight in a few text messages from my giftees about how it’s improving the appearance of their skin. I’ve lost count of how many “this is the best hand cream I’ve ever tried” comments I’ve gotten over the years. Like this one: "I have thin, aging skin. One use of this hand cream and I was blown away. I will never run out of this! The best!" writes one reviewer, Kelly.

I also love getting to share how the formula and packaging are earth-friendly. For example, the moringa seed oil is ethically sourced, organic, and cold-pressed. And as for packaging, we use 46% PCR plastic, which was the highest concentration of recycled plastic recommended for this formula available to us. We are committed to sustainability in every aspect and part of the process: The products are shipped to you in boxes that are made from 100% recycled paper and are fully curbside recyclable as well. And the formulas are made in a factory powered by 100% wind energy. 

The takeaway 

Try not to stress about holiday seasons (says the girl who is perpetually stressed about the holiday season). If you need to take a shortcut and stockpile your holiday gifting, just know I’m right there with you. Just find a quality, affordable gift that suits everyone, like my favorite hand cream.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Island Is The Next Hot Travel Destination — Book Before Everyone Else Does
Wellness Trends

This Island Is The Next Hot Travel Destination — Book Before Everyone Else Does

Alexandra Engler

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep
Beauty

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep

Alexandra Engler

Found: A Shower Hack That Nurtures Your Skin & Your Brain
Beauty

Found: A Shower Hack That Nurtures Your Skin & Your Brain

Jamie Schneider

Calling It: 12 Ways Well-Being Is About To Transform In 2024
Wellness Trends

Calling It: 12 Ways Well-Being Is About To Transform In 2024

mbg editorial

Grass Isn't Always Greener: Why Wildlife-Friendly Gardening Is On The Rise
Home

Grass Isn't Always Greener: Why Wildlife-Friendly Gardening Is On The Rise

Emma Loewe

Woof: Pet Longevity Will Be Key To Unlocking Human Longevity In 2024
Home

Woof: Pet Longevity Will Be Key To Unlocking Human Longevity In 2024

Braelyn Wood

Aging Isn’t Just About Wrinkles Or Dark Spots: The Future Of Aesthetics
Beauty

Aging Isn’t Just About Wrinkles Or Dark Spots: The Future Of Aesthetics

Alexandra Engler

Travelers Want Trips To Transform Their Health—The Tourism Industry Is Listening
Wellness Trends

Travelers Want Trips To Transform Their Health—The Tourism Industry Is Listening

Emily Kelleher

The Way We’re Approaching Skin Aging Isn’t Working — This Will
Beauty

The Way We’re Approaching Skin Aging Isn’t Working — This Will

Alexandra Engler

This Island Is The Next Hot Travel Destination — Book Before Everyone Else Does
Wellness Trends

This Island Is The Next Hot Travel Destination — Book Before Everyone Else Does

Alexandra Engler

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep
Beauty

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep

Alexandra Engler

Found: A Shower Hack That Nurtures Your Skin & Your Brain
Beauty

Found: A Shower Hack That Nurtures Your Skin & Your Brain

Jamie Schneider

Calling It: 12 Ways Well-Being Is About To Transform In 2024
Wellness Trends

Calling It: 12 Ways Well-Being Is About To Transform In 2024

mbg editorial

Grass Isn't Always Greener: Why Wildlife-Friendly Gardening Is On The Rise
Home

Grass Isn't Always Greener: Why Wildlife-Friendly Gardening Is On The Rise

Emma Loewe

Woof: Pet Longevity Will Be Key To Unlocking Human Longevity In 2024
Home

Woof: Pet Longevity Will Be Key To Unlocking Human Longevity In 2024

Braelyn Wood

Aging Isn’t Just About Wrinkles Or Dark Spots: The Future Of Aesthetics
Beauty

Aging Isn’t Just About Wrinkles Or Dark Spots: The Future Of Aesthetics

Alexandra Engler

Travelers Want Trips To Transform Their Health—The Tourism Industry Is Listening
Wellness Trends

Travelers Want Trips To Transform Their Health—The Tourism Industry Is Listening

Emily Kelleher

The Way We’re Approaching Skin Aging Isn’t Working — This Will
Beauty

The Way We’re Approaching Skin Aging Isn’t Working — This Will

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.