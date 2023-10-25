Advertisement
I'm Stocking Up On This Hand Cream For Affordable, But Luxe-Feeling Gifts This Year
It often feels like there are endless gifts to buy during the holiday season: hosting presents, tokens of appreciation for coworkers, neighborly offerings, stocking stuffers, and of course, gifts for family and friends. I’m not saying anything that hasn’t already been said a million and one times: This time of year can sometimes feel overwhelming.
As the beauty and lifestyle director, my gifts tend to be of the personal care variety. It’s what I know best, so why not? In my better, more organized years, I try and personalize my gifts to the giftee: A nice satin red lipstick to my friend who doesn’t shy away from a bold pout, a vanilla and spice candle for the one who loves baking and a cozy night in, bath salts for the one who needs some serious R&R.
But this year, I just can’t seem to get my ducks in a row—or rather my partridges in their pear trees. Alas! It happens to the best of us.
That’s why I’m doing the simple, efficient thing: Stocking up on a crowd-pleasing, affordable gift that suits everyone. I was charmed by all the selections in the “affordable luxe” section of our annual gift guide. They really do feel like slices of luxury, including the hand cream I’m using for all my gifting needs this year.
I’m stocking up on this hand cream for all my gifting needs this year — here’s why.
The mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream is my hand cream of choice, naturally. But I also find it makes for a delightful gift, as the texture is plush and indulgent, it suits all skin needs (even sensitive skin!), uses eco-friendly packaging, and is a very reasonable $25.
The first thing giftees rave about is the texture. It's decadent, rich, and slightly whipped like really good butter—but then sinks into skin, disappearing into a blanket of hydration. "This is the best hand cream I've ever used. It absorbs quickly and completely, leaving no stickiness behind. My perpetually dry hands are greatly improved!" one reviewer wrote in.
I also find folks also adore the ingredients. First up, it uses a combination of botanicals known for their moisturization and conditioning properties such as shea butter, moringa seed oil, aloe vera, and oat oil. It also contains biotech pre- and postbiotics shown to improve skin firmness, help with wrinkle prevention and reduction, as well as support epidermis framework regeneration. Finally, It also contains the wrinkle-reducing coenzyme Q10 and a brightening antioxidant complex (that uses extracts from watermelon, lentils, and apple stem cells) that helps fade dark spots.
And then weeks later, I always get to delight in a few text messages from my giftees about how it’s improving the appearance of their skin. I’ve lost count of how many “this is the best hand cream I’ve ever tried” comments I’ve gotten over the years. Like this one: "I have thin, aging skin. One use of this hand cream and I was blown away. I will never run out of this! The best!" writes one reviewer, Kelly.
I also love getting to share how the formula and packaging are earth-friendly. For example, the moringa seed oil is ethically sourced, organic, and cold-pressed. And as for packaging, we use 46% PCR plastic, which was the highest concentration of recycled plastic recommended for this formula available to us. We are committed to sustainability in every aspect and part of the process: The products are shipped to you in boxes that are made from 100% recycled paper and are fully curbside recyclable as well. And the formulas are made in a factory powered by 100% wind energy.
The takeaway
Try not to stress about holiday seasons (says the girl who is perpetually stressed about the holiday season). If you need to take a shortcut and stockpile your holiday gifting, just know I’m right there with you. Just find a quality, affordable gift that suits everyone, like my favorite hand cream.
