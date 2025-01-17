Skip to Content
Integrative Health

PSA: Getting More Fiber Can Reduce Heart Disease Risk By Up To 50%

Morgan Chamberlain
January 17, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by adamkaz / iStock
January 17, 2025

Cardiovascular disease (i.e., heart and blood vessel disease—including coronary heart disease, aka CHD) accounts for 33% of all deaths1 in the United States.

Diet has been shown to help protect against heart disease, but one carbohydrate is particularly helpful when it comes to cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention: fiber.

How fiber impacts cardiovascular disease risk

According to a systematic review from the BMJ, high-fiber consumers have a 20% lower risk2 of developing CVD compared to low-fiber consumers.

More specifically, a significantly reduced risk of 9% was seen for both CVD and CHD per 7 grams of daily fiber consumed. According to the National Academies, women need at least 25 grams of fiber per day, while men need at least 38 grams.

That means that simply by getting adequate amounts of fiber each day, women can lower their risk of CVD and CHD by 32%, and men can lower their risk by 49%. 

The problem is that 95% of Americans3 are failing to consume enough fiber each day. This serious nutrient gap could be playing a much larger role in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the U.S. than we realize. 

How to get more fiber

There are two main ways to get more fiber:

  • Food: Make sure that one or two high-fiber foods are added to each of your daily meals. Whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and many fruits and vegetables are high in dietary fiber.
  • Supplements: Many high-potency fiber supplements contain 5 to 6 grams of fiber. Most commonly found in powder form, fiber supplements can easily be added to smoothies, coffee, and tea to help you reach your recommended daily fiber intake. For mindbodygreen's favorite options, check out our roundup of the best fiber supplements.

Reaching your daily fiber goals can be challenging, but don't worry—with the help of fiber-rich foods and premium supplements, you can reach your recommended daily intake with ease.

The takeaway

Upping your fiber intake can help reduce your risk of both cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease. What's more, getting sufficient dietary fiber is critical for your gut health, bowel movements, and detoxification as well. (You can read more about fiber's myriad health benefits here.)

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do
Integrative Health

Feel A Cold Coming? What A Functional Medicine Expert Wants You To Do

Sarah Regan

Sarah Regan

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

This Super-Common Supplement May Harm Gut Health, Study Suggests

Sarah Regan

Sarah Regan

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+
Women's Health

10 Tips To Combat Inflammation, Mood Swings & Weight Gain For Women 40+

Barbara Birke, MS

Barbara Birke, MS

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage
Integrative Health

Improve Glucose Control & Insulin Sensitivity With This Common Beverage

Morgan Chamberlain

Morgan Chamberlain

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy
Integrative Health

I Struggled To Manage My Depression & OCD For Years—Until This Therapy

Caitlyn Somers

Caitlyn Somers

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues

Merrell Readman

Merrell Readman

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do
Mental Health

Are You The Scapegoat Of Your Family? 9 Glaring Signs & What To Do

Sarah Regan

Sarah Regan

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode
Integrative Health

How A Psychotherapist Winds Down From The Day & Gets Into Sleep Mode

Corey Yeager, Ph.D., LMFT

Corey Yeager, Ph.D., LMFT

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care
Integrative Health

I'm A PT—This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care

Carly Egrie, DPT

Carly Egrie, DPT

