More specifically, a significantly reduced risk of 9% was seen for both CVD and CHD per seven grams of daily fiber consumed. According to the National Academies, women need at least 25 grams of fiber per day while men need at least 38 grams.

That means that simply by getting adequate amounts of fiber each day, women can lower their risk of CVD and CHD by 32% and men can lower their risk by 49%.

The problem is that 95% of Americans3 are failing to consume enough fiber each day. This serious nutrient gap could be playing a much larger role in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the U.S. than we realize.