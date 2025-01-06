Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Getting Ample Vitamin D Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32% — Yes, Really!

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
January 06, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by Maingaila Muvundika / Stocksy
January 06, 2025

Approximately 24 million people1 have dementia worldwide, and that number is growing. In fact, cases are expected to increase globally by 3 million this year alone

Researchers are working hard to figure out the best way to reduce these climbing numbers and have identified one promising—and shockingly simple—solution: increasing your vitamin D intake

The connection between vitamin D & dementia

According to a BMC Neurology meta-analysis, vitamin D deficiency (VDD) increases the risk of dementia by one-third (32%), and severe deficiency [defined as at or below 10 ng/ml 25(OH)D serum levels] increases dementia risk by nearly 50%. 

So, why is VDD intrinsically linked to neurodegenerative diseases? Researchers hypothesize they're connected in the following ways.

Calcium homeostasis

Calcium is fundamental to memory formation, and calcium dysregulation has been tied to brain aging and dementia. Vitamin D is a known regulator of calcium homeostasis (hello, bone health benefits).

As such, inefficient utilization of vitamin D in the brain and/or VDD may contribute to calcium homeostasis disruption2 and cause neurons to age, per a 2018 Hormones review.

Antioxidant effects

When there is an excess of the neurotransmitter glutamate, it causes a phenomenon called glutamate neurotoxicity that ultimately leads to the death of neurons.

According to a 2018 study published by the Journal of the Neurobiological Studies, vitamin D helps exert antioxidant actions in the brain, protecting it from oxidative stress and glutamate neurotoxicity.

Considering the growing global rate of dementia and the fact that 29% of U.S. adults3 are deficient in vitamin D, achieving vitamin D sufficiency should be top priority when developing a proactive care plan for maintaining healthy cognitive function with age. The problem? This can be easier said than done.

How to achieve & maintain healthy vitamin D levels

You see, increasing your vitamin D intake is notoriously difficult through food and sunshine. Thus, daily supplementation remains the most effective method for reaching and sustaining healthy vitamin D status.

However, not all vitamin D supplements are created equal—leading health experts recommend 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 every day paired with healthy fat to achieve truly optimal vitamin D levels (i.e., 50 ng/ml or higher).

If you're looking for a high-quality product that meets these standards, consider one of mindbodygreen's recommendations found in this comprehensive guide of top vitamin D supplements.

The takeaway

Vitamin D deficiency increases the risk for dementia, but achieving healthy vitamin D status can help prevent cognitive decline down the road. 

If you're concerned about your brain health and/or vitamin D levels, increase your vitamin D intake. Adding a high-quality vitamin D supplement to your daily routine can help you reach—and sustain—vitamin D sufficiency.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories
Healthy Weight

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories

Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN

People Deficient In This Essential Vitamin Are At Higher Risk Of Depression
Integrative Health

People Deficient In This Essential Vitamin Are At Higher Risk Of Depression

Victoria Stokes

I'm A Memory Coach: Try This Easy Trick To Remember People's Names
Mental Health

I'm A Memory Coach: Try This Easy Trick To Remember People's Names

Hannah Frye

Alzheimer’s Patients Are Often Missing These Important Antioxidants
Integrative Health

Alzheimer’s Patients Are Often Missing These Important Antioxidants

Sarah Regan

This Sign Of Parkinson's Can Present Years Before A Diagnosis, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sign Of Parkinson's Can Present Years Before A Diagnosis, Study Finds

Francesca Bond

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories
Healthy Weight

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories

Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN

People Deficient In This Essential Vitamin Are At Higher Risk Of Depression
Integrative Health

People Deficient In This Essential Vitamin Are At Higher Risk Of Depression

Victoria Stokes

I'm A Memory Coach: Try This Easy Trick To Remember People's Names
Mental Health

I'm A Memory Coach: Try This Easy Trick To Remember People's Names

Hannah Frye

Alzheimer’s Patients Are Often Missing These Important Antioxidants
Integrative Health

Alzheimer’s Patients Are Often Missing These Important Antioxidants

Sarah Regan

This Sign Of Parkinson's Can Present Years Before A Diagnosis, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sign Of Parkinson's Can Present Years Before A Diagnosis, Study Finds

Francesca Bond

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories
Healthy Weight

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories

Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN

People Deficient In This Essential Vitamin Are At Higher Risk Of Depression
Integrative Health

People Deficient In This Essential Vitamin Are At Higher Risk Of Depression

Victoria Stokes

I'm A Memory Coach: Try This Easy Trick To Remember People's Names
Mental Health

I'm A Memory Coach: Try This Easy Trick To Remember People's Names

Hannah Frye

Alzheimer’s Patients Are Often Missing These Important Antioxidants
Integrative Health

Alzheimer’s Patients Are Often Missing These Important Antioxidants

Sarah Regan

This Sign Of Parkinson's Can Present Years Before A Diagnosis, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sign Of Parkinson's Can Present Years Before A Diagnosis, Study Finds

Francesca Bond

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing
Integrative Health

5 Creatine Myths This Lead Researcher Is Begging You To Stop Believing

Hannah Frye

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year
Integrative Health

One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger & Toned In The New Year

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories
Healthy Weight

A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories

Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN

People Deficient In This Essential Vitamin Are At Higher Risk Of Depression
Integrative Health

People Deficient In This Essential Vitamin Are At Higher Risk Of Depression

Victoria Stokes

I'm A Memory Coach: Try This Easy Trick To Remember People's Names
Mental Health

I'm A Memory Coach: Try This Easy Trick To Remember People's Names

Hannah Frye

Alzheimer’s Patients Are Often Missing These Important Antioxidants
Integrative Health

Alzheimer’s Patients Are Often Missing These Important Antioxidants

Sarah Regan

This Sign Of Parkinson's Can Present Years Before A Diagnosis, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sign Of Parkinson's Can Present Years Before A Diagnosis, Study Finds

Francesca Bond

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.