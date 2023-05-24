If you've been shaming yourself for natural skin aging, remember that to age in any respect is a privilege (not everybody gets to live until the age you're at now!). Of course, changing your mindset is certainly easier said than done, but practice makes perfect.

Another way to encourage skin self-love is by learning more about how wrinkles work in order to give you some context as to what's happening below the surface. Below, find a brief summary of the different types of wrinkles, specifically the difference between the unavoidable and the semi-preventable kinds.