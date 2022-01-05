This is because come January 18, a two-year phase of reinvention that began in May 2020 is coming to an end. If the past two years left you feeling like your work life was turned upside-down, Gemini, the AstroTwins say all your efforts will soon pay off. "In 2022, get ready to fast-track from 'potential' to 'kinetic' energy, especially in the back half of the year," they write.

When August rolls around, particularly August 20, the twins explain that Mars will enter Gemini until March 2023, granting you extra confidence, charisma, and magnetism. "When lucky Jupiter makes its final rounds through your career zone from October 28 to December 20, a back-burner goal could finally come through, provided your intentions and integrity are of the highest order," they add.