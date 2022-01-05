The One Sign That Should Prepare For Major Career Moves In 2022
This year's astrology forecast predicts something a little different for every sign. In the case of careers, there's one sign in particular that can look forward to some major professional strides in 2022. Here's what to know, according to the AstroTwins' forecast.
Why Geminis can expect some career gains this year.
According to the AstroTwins, Geminis are the folks to watch in 2022 when it comes to professional endeavors. In fact, they say, those born under this sign may just be in for one of their luckiest career years in over a decade. "This year's cosmic lineup takes your wild notions from the conceptual to the concrete, setting up a step-and-repeat where you can finally walk your tongue-twisting talk," they write.
This is because come January 18, a two-year phase of reinvention that began in May 2020 is coming to an end. If the past two years left you feeling like your work life was turned upside-down, Gemini, the AstroTwins say all your efforts will soon pay off. "In 2022, get ready to fast-track from 'potential' to 'kinetic' energy, especially in the back half of the year," they write.
When August rolls around, particularly August 20, the twins explain that Mars will enter Gemini until March 2023, granting you extra confidence, charisma, and magnetism. "When lucky Jupiter makes its final rounds through your career zone from October 28 to December 20, a back-burner goal could finally come through, provided your intentions and integrity are of the highest order," they add.
How this sign can prepare.
According to the twins, now is a great time to push yourself on the career front, and they recommend maximizing the first three weeks of 2022 while the destiny-driven North Node finishes an 18-month journey through your sign.
"This cycle only comes around every 18 to 19 years, providing an unmatchable opportunity to push past prior limits," they explain, adding that bold moves now will set you up well for the rest of the year.
And thanks to Jupiter, the planet of luck, in your success sector until May 10 (and again from October 28 to December 20), you truly do have luck on your side this year. "You are primed to climb any ladder you choose. Step into leadership and sharpen your skills," the twins add.
The takeaway:
If you're a Gemini with some serious career goals on your plate, this might just be your year. You've got multiple beneficial placements at your back supporting you professionally, all you've got to do is keep on working hard. Stay focused, stay sharp, and remember the stars are on your side.
