According to Jha, attention and mindfulness have a very intimate relationship (and she has the research to back it up). That said, she says mindfulness practices can enhance your attention: Specifically, she touts a “flashlight practice” to help reel in your thoughts.

“We're going to think of our attention like a flashlight—we're going to direct it willfully toward something,” she notes, just like you might point a flashlight towards a spot in the dark to gather more information.

In this case, Jha wants you to point your attention towards your breath: “Check in with what's most prominent—maybe it's your chest or abdomen moving up and down as you take an [inhale], or the coolness of air on your nostrils,” she says. “Whatever it is, clue into what is prominent and really set the intention to have the flashlight of your attention be right there.”

Just observe, and whenever you notice your mind wandering away from your breath, return the flashlight back to the sensation. The powder of this practice, says Jha, is knowing how your brain trails off moment by moment. “The moment you have that realization of, ‘Oh, my mind was wondering,’ just gently bring it right back and begin again. And that is a very basic mindfulness pushup.”