Gemini Season Is Upon Us: Here Are The 5 Main Things To Know
Warmer weather has arrived here in the northern hemisphere, which can only mean one thing: Gemini season is upon us. From May 20 to June 20, the sun is moving into the realm of the Twins as we prepare for the summer solstice—and there's a lot to look forward to.
Here are the five big astrological happenings to watch out for this Gemini season, from astrologers.
Gemini season kicks off on May 20
Gemini is a sign of adaptability, intelligence, and socializing, and we'll all be feeling that flair over the next two weeks. As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this buzzy, intellectual solar cycle makes us want to interact and know all the details about one another.
"The sign of the Twins unites kindred spirits between now and June 20 [and] the best place to start searching for them is right in your own backyard," the twins note, adding, "During Gemini season, the local scene usually buzzes with life."
Use this opportunity to shake things up in your social life, meeting new people and tackling collaborative projects. If there's anything Gemini loves, it's a thriving local community.
Saturn in Aries gives us a wakeup call
Saturn represents all our trials and tribulations, as well as discipline, hard work, and structure. And on May 24, the Ringed Planet treks into fiery Aries for the first time since 1999.
According to the twins, this cycle supplies a powerful blend of discipline and drive, pushing you to take bold action while keeping a steady eye on long-term goals. There is one caveat, though.
Saturn is in “fall” in Aries, the twins explain, AKA one of its least comfortable positions. "For the next few months, you may struggle—but ultimately succeed—with channeling your passion into a productive effort. Step up as a leader, take responsibility for your actions, and lay the foundation for future achievements," they add.
Love is in the air as Venus cozies up in Taurus
Ah, sweet amor! On June 5, the planet of love makes moves into Taurus. As one of two signs actually ruled by Venus, Taurus is exactly where Venus likes to be, and we may all feel a bit more romantic as a result.
Taurus is a sign that revels in pleasures of all kinds, from simple to luxurious. Think date nights with extra special consideration, indulging in that chocolate ice cream, or even treating yourself (or your partner) to a "just-because" gift.
Of course, Taurus is also a sign that deals with self worth and material resources, so use this time to check in with your values—and how those values are playing out (or not) in your relationships.
Jupiter amps up our sensitivity
After an extended course through Gemini (for over a year!), Jupiter is ready to dive into Cancer on June 9. With the planet of luck and expansion in these watery depths, we may all be feeling more sensitive, emotional, and even intuitive.
Cancer is a sign of emotional safety and deep memory, calling on its inner knowing in order to move through the world. With Jupiter here, listening to your gut and paying close attentions to your emotions is the name of the game.
Jupiter drives us forward and allows us to grow, so when we can align with it, it's like wind in our sails—or in this case, water in a turbine.
Mars in Virgo encourages us to get practical
At the tail end of Gemini season, the planet of motivation and action is stepping into Virgo. From June 17 until August 6, focus in on the details and identify your true north.
Virgo is a sign of selfless service, ever striving to improve whatever it can. It's also a sign that's more preoccupied with health than most, so with Mars here, it's a great chance to take care of yourself.
Stick to your healthy routines and de-clutter your life, and this might just be your most organized summer yet.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, we can all enjoy the sociable and intellectual energy Gemini has to offer the next four weeks. And with the influence of Venus in Taurus, we'll get a healthy dose of romance, too.