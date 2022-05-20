What To Know About This Gemini Season + A Ritual To Try, From An Astrologer
Taurus season is on its way out and Gemini season is just around the corner. From May 21 to June 20, the sun will be under the sign of the twins. Here's what you need to know to prepare, plus a ritual you can try this Gemini season, from an astrologer.
What to know about Gemini season:
As a refresher, Gemini is the third sign of the astrological year, and is an air sign represented by the symbol of the twins. As astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon, Jordane Maree, tells mbg, "Gemini is a quick, active, and curious zodiac sign. It’s the energy of the excited mind wanting to explore and learn everything it can, and the child-like joy that comes with communicating and sharing all that it has learned with others."
This sign craves stimulation, communication, new ideas, and the exchanging of information, she adds—which may come as no surprise if you have any Geminis in your life.
So, what does that mean for Gemini season? According to Maree, when the Sun is in Gemini, our minds become more active, and there's an excitement in the air, as well as a desire to communicate our newest topic of interest with those around us. This time of year can also feel "speedier" than Taurus season, which precedes it, she notes, adding, "Being a mutable sign, Gemini season has a nature of change to it, of clearing out stagnant energy and bringing in the new."
During Gemini season, you might find yourself changing your mind, letting things go with ease, and exploring new ideas, Maree explains. "We have been moving through some denser energies with eclipse season, with much change, upheaval, and for some, heightened emotions. Gemini brings a lightness into the air that asks us to open to new possibilities and be curious about what potentials lay ahead of us," she says.
A ritual for this Gemini season:
The following ritual from Maree takes advantage of the magic of the mind, making it perfect for Gemini season.
"This is a meditation and journaling ritual that opens the mind to new potential, ideas, visioning, and clarity. We begin with a meditation to open our minds... Keep a journal and pen nearby, ready to take down any exciting new information that comes through," she tells mbg to tee things up:
- Sit or lie comfortably in a space where you will not be disturbed. Meditative music, candles, fragrant mists, or incense can help set the environment.
- Close your eyes and deepen your breath, letting yourself become one with your surroundings and the moment.
- Set the intention to open your mind to all the possibilities, potentials, and new ideas that are for you. If you have a question or area that you have been wanting clarity on, set the intention to receive guidance on this.
- Imagine a giant funnel above your head ready to receive the flow of information and new ideas to pour down into you directly from Source, the Divine, your higher self, or your spiritual team.
- Spend some time in this meditation, feeling your mind expand with new energy flowing in from the cosmos.
- Once you feel connected, take out your journal and begin writing down anything that came through your funnel, and/or some ideas that excite you right now. (See the prompts below for inspiration.)
- Finish off by writing a letter of gratitude to the Universe, along with any requests for assistance, clarity, or desires you may have.
Journal prompts to consider:
- Three potential ideas, possibilities or paths that feel exciting to me right now are...
- If my life were going through a change, what direction would it be heading in?
- If my future self were trying to communicate to me right now, what would it have to say?
- If I could ask my future self anything, what would I ask?
- If there were three shifts/changes that could make my life better, what would they be?
The takeaway.
Each astrological season ushers in new themes and focus areas. And in the case of Gemini season, it's the perfect time to welcome lightness, curiosity, and childlike wonder. As Maree puts it, "Return to what feels exciting for you, without any further need or justification to follow that joy. Let energy move again, let your active mind be fed, and let a new chapter begin."
