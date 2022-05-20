 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
What To Know About This Gemini Season + A Ritual To Try, From An Astrologer

What To Know About This Gemini Season + A Ritual To Try, From An Astrologer

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
gemini season explainer

Image by LILIYA RODNIKOVA / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 20, 2022 — 12:28 PM

Taurus season is on its way out and Gemini season is just around the corner. From May 21 to June 20, the sun will be under the sign of the twins. Here's what you need to know to prepare, plus a ritual you can try this Gemini season, from an astrologer.

What to know about Gemini season: 

As a refresher, Gemini is the third sign of the astrological year, and is an air sign represented by the symbol of the twins. As astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon, Jordane Maree, tells mbg, "Gemini is a quick, active, and curious zodiac sign. It’s the energy of the excited mind wanting to explore and learn everything it can, and the child-like joy that comes with communicating and sharing all that it has learned with others."

focus+

focus+

your daily plant-powered "spark plug" for mind and body energy*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
focus+

This sign craves stimulation, communication, new ideas, and the exchanging of information, she adds—which may come as no surprise if you have any Geminis in your life.

So, what does that mean for Gemini season? According to Maree, when the Sun is in Gemini, our minds become more active, and there's an excitement in the air, as well as a desire to communicate our newest topic of interest with those around us. This time of year can also feel "speedier" than Taurus season, which precedes it, she notes, adding, "Being a mutable sign, Gemini season has a nature of change to it, of clearing out stagnant energy and bringing in the new."

During Gemini season, you might find yourself changing your mind, letting things go with ease, and exploring new ideas, Maree explains. "We have been moving through some denser energies with eclipse season, with much change, upheaval, and for some, heightened emotions. Gemini brings a lightness into the air that asks us to open to new possibilities and be curious about what potentials lay ahead of us," she says.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

A ritual for this Gemini season:

The following ritual from Maree takes advantage of the magic of the mind, making it perfect for Gemini season.

"This is a meditation and journaling ritual that opens the mind to new potential, ideas, visioning, and clarity. We begin with a meditation to open our minds... Keep a journal and pen nearby, ready to take down any exciting new information that comes through," she tells mbg to tee things up:

  1. Sit or lie comfortably in a space where you will not be disturbed. Meditative music, candles, fragrant mists, or incense can help set the environment.
  2. Close your eyes and deepen your breath, letting yourself become one with your surroundings and the moment.
  3. Set the intention to open your mind to all the possibilities, potentials, and new ideas that are for you. If you have a question or area that you have been wanting clarity on, set the intention to receive guidance on this.
  4. Imagine a giant funnel above your head ready to receive the flow of information and new ideas to pour down into you directly from Source, the Divine, your higher self, or your spiritual team.
  5. Spend some time in this meditation, feeling your mind expand with new energy flowing in from the cosmos.
  6. Once you feel connected, take out your journal and begin writing down anything that came through your funnel, and/or some ideas that excite you right now. (See the prompts below for inspiration.)
  7. Finish off by writing a letter of gratitude to the Universe, along with any requests for assistance, clarity, or desires you may have.

Journal prompts to consider:

  • Three potential ideas, possibilities or paths that feel exciting to me right now are...
  • If my life were going through a change, what direction would it be heading in?
  • If my future self were trying to communicate to me right now, what would it have to say?
  • If I could ask my future self anything, what would I ask?
  • If there were three shifts/changes that could make my life better, what would they be? 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Each astrological season ushers in new themes and focus areas. And in the case of Gemini season, it's the perfect time to welcome lightness, curiosity, and childlike wonder. As Maree puts it, "Return to what feels exciting for you, without any further need or justification to follow that joy. Let energy move again, let your active mind be fed, and let a new chapter begin."

focus+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
focus+

focus+

your daily plant-powered "spark plug" for mind and body energy*

focus+

focus+

your daily plant-powered "spark plug" for mind and body energy*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
focus+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Feeling Insecure? This One Technique Can Boost Your Confidence Instantly

Hannah Frye
Feeling Insecure? This One Technique Can Boost Your Confidence Instantly
Personal Growth

Only 3% Of People Have This Rare, Intellectual Personality Type — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 3% Of People Have This Rare, Intellectual Personality Type — Do You?
Beauty

FYI: This Scalp Detox Makes My Hair Ridiculously Voluminous & So Much Softer

Braelyn Wood
FYI: This Scalp Detox Makes My Hair Ridiculously Voluminous & So Much Softer
Love

I'm A Couples Therapist: This Is How To Bring Up Issues Without Starting A Fight

Rachel Wright, LMFT
I'm A Couples Therapist: This Is How To Bring Up Issues Without Starting A Fight
Spirituality

A Ritual To Come Back To Yourself When You Feel Pulled In A Million Directions

Loraine Van Tuyl, Ph.D., CHT
A Ritual To Come Back To Yourself When You Feel Pulled In A Million Directions
Beauty

These Natural Self-Tanners Will Make Your Skin Glow, Sans Sun Damage

Hannah Frye
These Natural Self-Tanners Will Make Your Skin Glow, Sans Sun Damage
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Check Out These Protective Styles For Your Next Look (+ Styling Tips)

Dorian Smith-Garcia
Check Out These Protective Styles For Your Next Look (+ Styling Tips)
Beauty

If You're Not Doing This Pre-Shower, You're Missing Out On Skin Care Benefits

Jamie Schneider
If You're Not Doing This Pre-Shower, You're Missing Out On Skin Care Benefits
Functional Food

The One Mineral-Infused Coffee This Health Editor Can't Stop Sipping

Kristine Thomason
The One Mineral-Infused Coffee This Health Editor Can't Stop Sipping
Recipes

This Creamy Pesto Recipe Packs In Unexpected Brain-Healthy Nutrients

Merrell Readman
This Creamy Pesto Recipe Packs In Unexpected Brain-Healthy Nutrients
Beauty

This Is How To Care For Your Skin Post-Sun (Even If You Don't Have A Burn)

Hannah Frye
This Is How To Care For Your Skin Post-Sun (Even If You Don't Have A Burn)
Integrative Health

A Nutrition PhD Narrowed Down The Best Zinc Supplements So You Don't Have To

Merrell Readman
A Nutrition PhD Narrowed Down The Best Zinc Supplements So You Don't Have To
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/gemini-season-2022
focus+

your daily plant-powered "spark plug" for mind and body energy*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
focus+

Your article and new folder have been saved!