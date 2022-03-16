6 Grounding Ways To Use The Virgo Full Moon To Get Oh-So-Organized

Stop, drop, and tune in to your mental state. How are you doing…really? There's a lot going on in the world right now that feels scary and out of our control. It's a frustrating time for humanity, to put it mildly, which can stir up feelings of helplessness. Enter the 2022 Virgo full moon, which can act as a supportive beacon. Generous Virgo is the sign of selfless service, but it also rules wellness and self-care. Moon Mission: Finding a healthy balance between giving to others and giving to yourself.

With this full moon arriving two days before the vernal equinox, the timing is perfect to focus on that equilibrium. Equinox means "equal night," and with the Sun on the equator, every time zone around the globe is receiving the same fair share of light. This unifying vibe fits perfectly with modest, caring Virgo, the benevolent sign that Mother Teresa was born under.

There are so many people in need right now, from the Ukrainian refugees who lost their entire worlds in a shocking matter of days. We're still dealing with a pandemic and the personal and economic fallout from that. Homelessness is at an all-time high in the United States, and the opioid crisis rages on. With the 2022 Virgo full moon opposing empathic, sacrificial Neptune, we can't help but feel the weight of human suffering, no matter how closely it touches our actual lives.

The 2022 Virgo full moon amplifies the urge to do something. If you want to make a donation or raise funds, here is a list of organizations that are helping Ukrainian refugees. Here is also an article from CNBC with a list of the top-rated charities to help with the Ukrainian relief effort.

Others may adopt the mantra "Charity begins in the home" and find ways to support the people closest to you.

Now for a "matching campaign" that the 2022 Virgo full moon endorses: For every act of service, do one act of self-care. This can be as simple as taking a power nap instead of chugging more coffee, going for a walk with a friend, or taking time to prepare a healthy meal.

Remember that it's not selfish to keep living your life—in fact, that's an act of preservation. Stopping your own progress will not likely change the horrifying circumstances our fellow humans are enduring (and sadly, have always been).

The message of the 2022 Virgo Full Moon is that the cycle of life will always go on. We must remain in that flow, even when there are so many overwhelming circumstances to grapple with. Here's something surprising we've found: Focusing on "the little things" can be a form of meditation. Those mundane matters are Virgo's playground. Below are some ways to do that: