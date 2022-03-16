6 Grounding Ways To Use The Virgo Full Moon To Get Oh-So-Organized
Stop, drop, and tune in to your mental state. How are you doing…really? There's a lot going on in the world right now that feels scary and out of our control. It's a frustrating time for humanity, to put it mildly, which can stir up feelings of helplessness. Enter the 2022 Virgo full moon, which can act as a supportive beacon. Generous Virgo is the sign of selfless service, but it also rules wellness and self-care. Moon Mission: Finding a healthy balance between giving to others and giving to yourself.
With this full moon arriving two days before the vernal equinox, the timing is perfect to focus on that equilibrium. Equinox means "equal night," and with the Sun on the equator, every time zone around the globe is receiving the same fair share of light. This unifying vibe fits perfectly with modest, caring Virgo, the benevolent sign that Mother Teresa was born under.
There are so many people in need right now, from the Ukrainian refugees who lost their entire worlds in a shocking matter of days. We're still dealing with a pandemic and the personal and economic fallout from that. Homelessness is at an all-time high in the United States, and the opioid crisis rages on. With the 2022 Virgo full moon opposing empathic, sacrificial Neptune, we can't help but feel the weight of human suffering, no matter how closely it touches our actual lives.
The 2022 Virgo full moon amplifies the urge to do something. If you want to make a donation or raise funds, here is a list of organizations that are helping Ukrainian refugees. Here is also an article from CNBC with a list of the top-rated charities to help with the Ukrainian relief effort.
Others may adopt the mantra "Charity begins in the home" and find ways to support the people closest to you.
Now for a "matching campaign" that the 2022 Virgo full moon endorses: For every act of service, do one act of self-care. This can be as simple as taking a power nap instead of chugging more coffee, going for a walk with a friend, or taking time to prepare a healthy meal.
Remember that it's not selfish to keep living your life—in fact, that's an act of preservation. Stopping your own progress will not likely change the horrifying circumstances our fellow humans are enduring (and sadly, have always been).
The message of the 2022 Virgo Full Moon is that the cycle of life will always go on. We must remain in that flow, even when there are so many overwhelming circumstances to grapple with. Here's something surprising we've found: Focusing on "the little things" can be a form of meditation. Those mundane matters are Virgo's playground. Below are some ways to do that:
1. Become a clean, green machine!
Have you been ignoring messy piles and overstuffed closets? Seize the opportunity to bring some much-needed order to your court. If you're one of the three people on the planet who hasn't heard the name Marie Kondo, Google the Japanese tidying expert now or binge on replays of her Netflix show. Kondo's holistic approach to decluttering includes thanking every room before you clean it (and every object before you let it go) and only keeping things that "spark joy." Go a step further and get energy moving in your spaces using astrology and feng shui with our Home Reset Course.
Since Virgo is an earth sign, now's the time to incorporate more plant life into your décor scheme—which can have the bonus effect of banishing some of those winter blues. If you have an emerald thumb and ample light, adopt a fiddle leaf fig. Or how about an air-purifying ZZ plant or a pachira aquatica, aka a "money tree," for attracting green in more ways than one? If you're looking for inspo, we're huge fans of interiors wiz Justina Blakeney's site The Jungalow and Wild at Home author Hilton Carter, whose leafy Instagram feed makes us swoon. Or find the perfect plants for your zodiac sign right here!
2. Upcycle it!
Waste not, want not: That's one of Virgo's favorite expressions. While you pull those rarely used numbers from your closets, some will fall into an obvious donation pile. But a few might leave you wondering: Could this be used in a different way? Try a repurposing project at the 2022 Virgo full moon. A lot like recycling, upcycling gives an object a new use. Our crafty crew of friends are masters of the upcycle. We've seen adorable baby cowboy boots used as a flowerpot, a bike wheel turned into a wall clock, and a denim skirt made out of jeans with a ripped inseam. These projects don't have to take hours on end. All it takes is a creative sweep of your environment. That "trash" might be a treasure after all!
3. Break out of analysis paralysis.
sleep support+
Procrastination is the enemy of progress! Yet, there's always a valid emotional experience going on underneath it all. Virgo's analytical powers can help you pierce the veil. Write down anything in your life you've been putting off. (This zodiac sign loves a list.) What's really stopping you? Maybe your heart isn't in it, and you need to save the project for another time. Or maybe you simply don't know where to start. Try to identify the first steps, like mapping out a budget—and figuring out where to find the funds—or reading over some paperwork. Commit to moving the needle at the 2022 Virgo full moon. Try to make this "discovery process" as comfortable as possible. Bring a notebook to your favorite nook and write your master list while you nibble on a nourishing snack.
Try journaling about your internal resistance if you feel truly blocked. Getting your emotions out of your head and onto paper can help you identify where you might need additional support.
4. Ignite your digestive fire.
Each sign is associated with a body part, and Virgo rules the lower stomach and digestive system. Chew on this: Turning up your digestive fire can help you sleep better, prevent disease, and help your body use food as the fuel it is intended to be. Digestion begins in the mouth, but with our on-the-go lifestyles, many of us inhale our food instead of mindfully breaking it down with our teeth. Use those molars and incisors: They are there for a purpose.
5. Give the world service (with a smile).
Random acts of kindness, no matter how small, are de rigueur when the service-oriented 2022 Virgo full moon lights the skies. It's little surprise that Mother Teresa was born under this benevolent star sign. In her words, "We shall never know all the good that a simple smile can do." This is a wonderful reminder that there are plenty of ways to give that don't cost money or require copious amounts of time.
Let this March 2022 full moon inspire a sense of neighborly kindness as you flow through your days. Take a moment to thank people who are serving you, from the barista to the drugstore cashier. Make sure anything you toss winds up in the proper trash receptacle (and not on the floor). Hold the door for the person coming in behind you. Offer to help someone struggling with bags to carry them up the steps. Let friends know the little things you appreciate about them. It matters!
6. Try a new word every day.
This lunar spell stimulates our intellectual curiosity. There's no better week to research, gather data and visual inspiration, and get a jump-start on your income taxes. Plus, brainiac Virgo flexes some serious vocab skills. Why say "good" when you can say "superlative," "unrivaled," or "optimum"? The 2022 Virgo full moon blesses us all with mental acuity, so take the challenge and wax poetic. Adopt a new word per day and use it as often as you can. You might even get your friends in on the fun. Imagine the nerdy approval ratings you'll get as you find ways to weave "hegemonic" or "feckless" into a sentence. Seriously. And if you're already a word nerd, host a Scrabble night near the full moon and let the good times roll!