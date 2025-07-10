Advertisement
This Week's Capricorn Full Moon Didn't Come To Play — Here's What To Know
We're somehow already halfway through Cancer season, and that can only mean one thing: There's a Capricorn full moon on the horizon. Capricorn is known for its dedication to discipline and structure, so what does this full moon mean for us?
Here's the astrology behind this grounded lunation, plus three rituals to work with it, from astrologers.
The astrology behind July's full Buck Moon
The month's full moon will be exact on Thursday, July 10, at 4:37 p.m. EDT—and this time, it's in the sign of serious and structured Capricorn.
Also known as the Buck Moon (named by Native Americans for the time of year when male deer are growing their antlers), this full moon is a time for releasing outdated structures, as well as tapping back in to our long term plans and vision for the future.
Capricorn is nothing if not ambitious, and according to the AstroTwins, this full moon is like a mid-year assessment. "What have you accomplished since the beginning of 2025? Do you even remember your New Year’s resolutions? Consider how relevant they still are as the year has unfolded," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, adding that this moon is here to shine a light on your progress—or lack thereof.
With an energizing trine to motivator Mars in Virgo, the twins note, this is the perfect opportunity to review, revamp, and recalibrate your plans. "Capricorn is all about ambition and high achievement, but don’t forget to celebrate the wins you’ve already scored," they say.
3 rituals to work with the Buck Moon
Meditate outside
With this full moon in grounded and earthy Capricorn, what better time than now to get outside and commune with Mother Nature? This would also be a good opportunity to reflect or meditate on the existing structures in your life.
As the twins explain, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, planet of discipline and structures, so you can ask yourself how you can create abundance and growth through embracing structure.
Hold a full moon circle
While Capricorn tends to be a serious sign, we are still in Cancer season—and Cancer appreciates hosting and spending time with their loved ones.
That said, invite over your nearest and dearest for a full moon circle where you all check in for a mid-year regroup. Curious how to get started? Here's our full guide to moon circles for more information.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's never a bad idea to check in with your tarot cards for clarity under any full moon. Grab your favorite deck and give this four-card spread a try:
- What am I releasing under this full moon?
- Where could I use more of Capricorn's discipline in my life?
- What is coming into my life over the next two weeks?
- What is holding me back from my goals?
The takeaway
As the twins put it, there’s no gold star for burning out in the name of productivity. "Take a moment to acknowledge your progress and show gratitude to those who’ve supported your journey," they say. And no matter your zodiac sign, allow this Capricorn moon to reveal where you're selling yourself short—so you can make the necessary changes to move forward.