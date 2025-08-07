This Month's Full Moon Inspires Our Inner Visionaries—Here's How To Work With It
Summer is flying by, with Leo season almost halfway through—and this weekend, we have an Aquarius full moon to really up the ante. As a visionary sign of humanitarianism and change, we'll all feel the inspiration of these Aquarian moonbeams, especially considering Pluto, Mars, and Uranus are syncing up the very same day.
Here's what to know for this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it, from astrologers.
The astrology behind August's full moon in Aquarius
This month's full moon will be exact on Saturday, August 9, at 3:55 a.m. EDT, marking the only Aquarius full moon of the year. And according to the AstroTwins, there's strength in numbers under the influence of collaborative, forward-thinking Aquarius.
As they recently wrote for mindbodygreen, "If you’ve been struggling to get ahead, here’s your cue to reach out to community," adding to surround yourself with people who fuel your mission and give you the courage to speak out.
Aquarius is the most humanitarian sign, after all, with a strong connection to activism and the collective. "Share your good fortune with people who could use a leg up. Rally behind a cause you’re passionate about or raise your voice against injustice," the twins advise.
And remember, Aquarius might be a collectivist, but it's also a sign of individuality. How can you bring your own unique contributions to your communities? "Blending in doesn’t mean losing yourself. This full moon wants you to let individuality shine," the twins note.
The big themes of this moon are innovation, social movements, and individual courage—and with a powerful Grand Air Trine between transformative Pluto, agitator Mars, and changemaker Uranus, the twins say there will be major "wild-card" energy at play.
"Uranus and Pluto are forming a Minor Grand Trine (known as 'the talent triangle') with Saturn and Neptune in Aries—altogether, these five planets will create an auspicious 'kite' formation that fans the flames of change," the twins add.
3 rituals to work with the Aquarius full moon
Do some journaling
With this being an air sign moon, it's an excellent time for reflection, meditation, and journaling (especially considering Mercury is still retrograde). The twins recommend using the August full moon to reflect on times in your life when you've surprised yourself with your strength—connecting to themes around Leo season.
And with Aquarius being represented by the water bearer, this moon is meant to wash away the past and make room for newness, according to the twins: "Say goodbye to what needs to get washed away, and make space for new opportunity"
Energetically clear your space
Aquarius is all about staying high-minded and keeping a broad perspective—and you can't do that when your home is energetically cluttered. Take this moon as an opportunity to cleanse your space, whether with sound, smoke, or even literally cleaning. Just remember to open your windows while you cleanse so any stale energy can get out.
Here's our full guide to energetically cleansing your home for more information.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, it's never a bad idea to consult your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon. Here's a simple four-card spread a try:
- What has been building in my life since the new moon?
- What is this full moon revealing to me?
- Where can I own more of my individuality?
- How can I show up for the collective?
The takeaway
If there's anything Aquarius is known for, it's being ahead of its time. We'll all feel the progressive and visionary influence of this full moon, and with five other planets providing some serious fuel, the winds of change are blowing. If nothing else, this moon serves as a reminder that we all have a unique role to play.
P.S. Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign.