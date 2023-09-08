Found: An MD's 3-Step "Longevity Circuit" For Optimal Well-Being

Research has shown that stepping into a sauna can help you work toward longevity in many respects.

Specifically, a study out of Finland showed a link between sauna bathing and reduced risk of developing dementia1 . It's also been associated with improved immune system2 and improved skin health3 .

Other reviews deem regular sauna use beneficial to reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease and may even be helpful as an accessory to treatment4 .

In terms of frequency, research has shown that sauna bathing four to seven times per week enhanced longevity by 40%5 . In that same study, sauna bathing two to three times per week was associated with a 23% increase in longevity (so a higher frequency may help you reap more benefits).

Now, if you have access to a sauna at your local gym or well-being space, then you can totally start there. If not, you may consider investing in a portable sauna or sauna blanket so you can complete this step in the comfort of your own home. These tend to be an investment, but they're a one-time purchase as opposed to a recurring sauna membership

Shah spends 30 minutes in the sauna, but of course, everyone's bodies are different. Depending on your sauna experience, the temperature of your sauna, and your personal tolerance, half an hour may be a bit long, so make sure to listen to your own body. You can check out our full guide to saunas here, if you'd like to learn more.