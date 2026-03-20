The Surprising Environmental Factor That Could Impact Bone Health
Most of us think about bone health later in life, when conversations start to shift toward supplements, strength training, and preventing fractures. But long before that, your bones are building their foundation.
In fact, adolescence is one of the most critical windows for bone development. It’s when your body is rapidly laying down the density and structure that will support you for decades to come. And while nutrition and movement tend to get most of the attention, they’re not the only factors at play.
There’s a growing body of research suggesting that what we’re exposed to in our environment, often without realizing it, may also influence how strong those bones become. Think drinking water, food packaging, and even everyday household items.
Now, new research is adding another layer to that conversation, pointing to a class of chemicals that may be shaping bone health during these key years.
Tracking chemical exposure over time
The study, published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, followed 218 children as part of a long-term pregnancy and birth cohort. Researchers measured levels of PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in their blood at several stages: at birth (via cord blood), and again at ages 3, 8, and 12.
PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” because they don’t easily break down. They’re commonly found in drinking water, food packaging, stain-resistant fabrics, and nonstick cookware, which means exposure can happen in small amounts over time.
At age 12, researchers assessed bone mineral density across multiple parts of the body using a detailed imaging scan. From there, they looked at how PFAS exposure at different stages of childhood related to bone strength in early adolescence.
This kind of repeated measurement is what makes the findings especially compelling. Instead of capturing a single snapshot, the study offers a more complete picture of how the timing of exposure might matter.
The findings
One of the clearest patterns to emerge was that higher levels of a specific PFAS, called PFOA, were consistently linked to lower bone density in the forearm at age 12. And that association showed up at every time point measured, from birth through adolescence.
For other types of PFAS, the story was more nuanced. The relationship between exposure and bone density shifted depending on when exposure occurred, suggesting that certain developmental windows may be more sensitive than others.
Later childhood and early adolescent exposures (around ages 8 to 12) appeared to have stronger links to lower bone density than exposures earlier in life. In other words, what kids are exposed to closer to their growth spurts may matter more than previously thought.
Another important detail is that the associations were generally stronger in girls than in boys. While researchers don’t yet fully understand why, it raises important questions about how these chemicals might interact with hormonal changes during puberty.
What this means for your health (and your family)
But before you panic, the goal of this research is awareness. PFAS exposure is widespread, and it’s not something you can eliminate entirely. But small, consistent choices can meaningfully reduce your overall exposure over time.
Here are a few practical places to start:
- Be mindful of drinking water. If you live in an area with known PFAS contamination, a high-quality water filter, particularly one designed to reduce PFAS, can make a difference.
- Rethink food packaging. PFAS are often used in grease-resistant packaging like takeout containers and microwave popcorn bags. Cooking more meals at home and minimizing packaged foods can help reduce exposure.
- Check household products. Stain-resistant coatings on furniture, carpets, and clothing are common sources. When possible, opt for untreated or PFAS-free alternatives.
- Focus on the basics that support bone health. While you can’t control every environmental factor, you can support bone development through adequate nutrient intake, regular physical activity, and overall diet quality.
The takeaway
This research is a reminder that bone health is shaped by far more than what we do in adulthood. It’s built gradually, influenced by a combination of nutrition, movement, hormones, and, increasingly, environmental exposures.
And when it comes to something as foundational as bone health, earlier awareness gives you more room to make choices that support your body for the long run.