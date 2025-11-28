EPA Approves PFAS Pesticide For Dozens Of Crops — Experts Are Sounding The Alarm
Your morning toast, citrus smoothie, and roasted vegetables might soon come with an unwanted addition: a "forever chemical" that doesn't break down in the environment or your body.
The Environmental Protection Agency just approved ten pesticide products containing isocycloseram, a PFAS compound, for use on dozens of common crops, despite mounting scientific concerns about its health impacts.
What are PFAS, & why should you care?
PFAS stands for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a family of synthetic chemicals that have earned the ominous nickname "forever chemicals." The reason? Their molecular structure is so stable that they persist indefinitely in soil, water, and even human tissue. Once they enter your body through food, water, or air, they accumulate over time rather than being naturally eliminated.
These chemicals have been linked to various health concerns, from immune system disruption to increased cancer risk. Now, one of them is heading to your grocery store produce aisle.
The EPA's approval
The EPA greenlit isocycloseram for agricultural use on crops including potatoes, citrus fruits, tomatoes, almonds, peas, oats, and leafy Brassica vegetables like broccoli and kale. According to the agency, "no human health risks of concern were identified when isocycloseram is used according to the registered labels."
The pesticide targets common agricultural pests like the Colorado potato beetle, Asian citrus psyllid, and diamondback moth, as well as household pests including termites and cockroaches.
The agency's position is that when used as directed, the benefits of pest control outweigh potential risks.
What the researchers are warning about
Here's where it gets concerning. The EPA identified troubling effects in animal studies, including reduced testicle size, lower sperm counts, and liver toxicity. These findings raise red flags about reproductive health impacts, particularly for agricultural workers and communities near treated fields.
But the worry extends far beyond this single compound. PFAS chemicals have a well-documented ability to accumulate in the human body over time, and research has detected them virtually everywhere: in the brain, lungs, liver, blood, breast milk, placental tissue, and even the umbilical cord. That means exposure doesn’t just affect adults—it can begin before birth, during some of the most sensitive windows of development.
And the health concerns don't stop with humans. Isocycloseram is devastatingly toxic to pollinators—the bees, butterflies, and other insects that pollinate roughly one-third of the food we eat. Studies show bees could be exposed to levels 1,500 times higher than lethal doses near treated fields. Given that pollinator populations are already in crisis, introducing another threat to these essential species puts our entire food system at risk.
There's another layer to this story: isocycloseram doesn't just persist as a single compound. It transforms into 40 smaller PFAS chemicals, multiplying its presence in the environment. And notably, the EPA didn't implement a child-safety buffer for this pesticide, despite children's heightened vulnerability to chemical exposures due to their developing bodies and higher consumption of food relative to body weight.
What you can do right now
If this feels overwhelming, know that manageable, practical steps really do make a difference. Here are the ones that matter most:
- Prioritize organic for affected crops. Focus especially on potatoes, citrus fruits, tomatoes, almonds, and Brassica vegetables like broccoli, kale, and cabbage. Organic certification prohibits synthetic pesticides, including PFAS-containing products.
- Shop seasonally from local farmers. Visit farmers' markets and ask growers directly about their pest management practices. Many small-scale farmers use integrated pest management or regenerative methods that avoid synthetic chemicals entirely.
- Wash strategically. While washing won't remove systemic pesticides absorbed by the plant, it does reduce surface residues. Use cool running water and a gentle scrub for produce with edible skins. Or let your produce soak in a mixture of baking soda and water before rinsing.
- Support policy change. Contact your representatives to advocate for stronger pesticide regulations and comprehensive PFAS restrictions.
- Filter your water. Since PFAS accumulate from multiple sources, using a certified water filter (look for NSF/ANSI certifications for PFAS removal) reduces your overall exposure load.
The takeaway
Yes, this news is frustrating—but, remember that knowledge is power. Understanding which crops are affected allows you to make strategic choices about where to invest in organic options.
Every informed decision you make, whether it's choosing organic potatoes or supporting farmers who prioritize soil health, is a vote for a food system that values long-term health over short-term convenience.