Top 3 Budget-Friendly Tips To Minimize Environmental Toxins
From your morning shower to your evening meal, you're constantly coming into contact with everyday chemicals, often without even realizing it. While completely eliminating these environmental toxins might seem impossible (or require moving to a remote mountain cabin), protecting yourself doesn't have to break the bank.
Aly Cohen, M.D., a board-certified rheumatologist, integrative medicine specialist, and environmental health expert, has spent 15 years studying how everyday toxins affect our health. On the mindbodygreen podcast, she shared her practical, budget-friendly approach to reducing your toxic load without turning your life upside down.
Here are the three must-have investments she recommends for maximum impact with minimal cost.
Why these three investments matter most for your health
When it comes to reducing your toxic burden, not all interventions are created equal. Cohen emphasizes focusing on "high-yield, low-effort" changes that give you the biggest health benefits for your time and money.
Filter your water (yes, it’s that important)
“Water is number one for me,” says Cohen. It’s not just about what you sip; it’s what you use to cook, rinse your produce, and bathe. And unfortunately, it often comes with hidden contaminants like chlorine, heavy metals, and PFAS (short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which have been linked to hormone disruption and chronic disease.
Her top pick? A reverse osmosis (RO) filtration system under your kitchen sink. While basic carbon filters (like those in water pitchers) can catch some impurities, RO systems go further by removing a wider spectrum of harmful compounds, including many that conventional filters miss.
Buy organic foods—strategically
Eating organic doesn’t have to mean blowing your grocery budget. Cohen encourages a targeted approach: Focus on organic versions of the produce most likely to contain pesticide residues—typically those on the Environmental Working Group’s “Dirty Dozen” list. These are the items where the swap can make the biggest difference.
To save even more, don’t overlook the freezer aisle. “Frozen organic produce is incredibly nutritious, and it doesn’t come with the pesticide or GMO concerns of conventional options,” Cohen says. Plus, it lasts longer and helps reduce food waste—a win for your health and your wallet.
Swap your shower head
You might not think about chemical exposure when you shower—but you should. “A simple carbon block shower head can significantly reduce your exposure to chlorine and heavy metals,” says Cohen. These compounds can be inhaled as steam or absorbed through your skin while bathing.
The best part? These filters are inexpensive (around $20), easy to install, and only need to be replaced every 6 months.
The takeaway
You don’t have to live off-grid or spend thousands of dollars to protect yourself from environmental toxins. By focusing on high-impact areas, like drinking water, food quality, and shower exposure, you can significantly reduce your daily toxic load and support long-term health.