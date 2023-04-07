My favorite part of Ayurveda is that there is no “one size fits all” approach. Even when it comes to foods to avoid for a healthy gut, there’s not a set list for everyone. To learn about the foods you might want to remove from your grocery list, you'll need to start by first understanding your dosha, or mind-body type.

To know your dosha is to know yourself. (Learn how to find your dosha here if you are unsure.) In my opinion, knowing your dosha is as important, or more important, as knowing your name. Knowing your dosha allows you to make deliberate, informed decisions about your diet and tells you exactly which foods to avoid for a healthy gut.