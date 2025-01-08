Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

You Know The Mediterranean Diet Is Great For Heart Health: It Might Help Sleep, Too

Jenny Fant
Author:
Jenny Fant
January 08, 2025
Jenny Fant
mbg Health Contributor
By Jenny Fant
mbg Health Contributor
Jenny is a San Francisco-based mbg contributor, content designer, and climate & sustainability communications specialist. She is a graduate of the University of California Santa Barbara. An avid open-water swimmer, Jenny has worked for healthy living and nutrition brands like Sun Basket, Gather Around Nutrition, and Territory Foods.
mediterranean diet
Image by mixetto / iStock
January 08, 2025

The Mediterranean diet continues to be one of the most well-studied, highly recommended eating patterns for long-term health. It has been shown to ward off inflammation and disease, provide a structure for balanced nutrition, and contribute to the longevity of people around the globe

Now, science is looking into how the Mediterranean diet might help us sleep—specifically, how it might help us increase our dietary intake of melatonin.

The Mediterranean diet does it again

The authors of a systematic review1 published in the National Library of Medicine sought to take a closer look at the relationship between the Mediterranean diet and melatonin production.

While you might recognize the word melatonin as a popular sleep supplement, the body actually produces this hormone on its own with the help of environmental cues like darkness, making it easier to fall asleep.

Our bodies’ natural melatonin levels should fall in the morning and rise at night, but with the introduction of artificial light and decreased time spent outdoors, our melatonin-producing signals have gotten all out of whack.

The researchers noted that while a lot has been published about supplemental melatonin’s effect on sleep, the specific melatonin-related effects of diets and certain foods have not been looked at as closely.

They found that some of the staples of the Mediterranean diet—tomatoes, nuts, and olive oil—can all contain high levels of melatonin, depending on how they are produced.

There’s a chance that this makes the diet more supportive of sleep, though more research needs to be done in this area.

Scientists agree that while supplemental melatonin can help support sleep every once and a while (like when adapting to a new time zone), it may not be safe to take regularly. This is because it could disrupt your body's natural melatonin production, lead to dependence, or disrupt your overall hormonal balance.

Instead, they recommend talking to your doctor and implementing lifestyle changes, like light exposure and dietary modifications, before turning to over-the-counter sleep aids.

Improving your sleep hygiene involves several steps, but eating more delicious foods and melatonin-rich ingredients is likely low-hanging fruit.

Four ways to get your daily dose of melatonin

  • Get natural light first thing in the morning. This will tell your body "It's morning time!" and set your hormones up for success so that when it's time for bed, your body will be producing plenty of melatonin on its own.
  • Consider non-melatonin sleep aids. While experts don't recommend melatonin nightly, there are plenty of other nonhormonal supplements, like magnesium, an essential mineral, that could be both beneficial and safe and won't disrupt your natural production of melatonin.
  • Embrace a Mediterranean diet-based way of eating. Doing so can support overall health, longevity, and disease prevention, and now, it looks like there's a chance it helps with sleep too. Here's a guide to the eating pattern to get you started.
  • Set your alarm for the same time every day. Yes, even on weekends! If you can try to wake up and fall asleep at roughly the same time every day, your body is more likely to produce sleep-regulating hormones at the appropriate times. 

The takeaway

A systematic review finds that some foods that are popular in the Mediterranean eating pattern are high in melatonin, which supports sleep.

This could be yet another reason that the eating pattern is associated with longevity. And it's a great reminder that the food you eat affects your sleep more than you might think.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep

Sarah Regan

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year
Integrative Health

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep

Sarah Regan

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year
Integrative Health

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep

Sarah Regan

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year
Integrative Health

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Always Make In Winter That Ruins Sleep

Sarah Regan

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year
Integrative Health

Eat These Foods If You Want To Prevent Heart Disease In The New Year

Sarah Regan

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)
Women's Health

Why It's Harder For Women To Look Toned Than Men (But Not Impossible)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Of This Brain-Critical Nutrient Reduces Your Dementia Risk By 32%

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Adopt Right Now To Lower Your Risk Of Early Dementia

Emily Kelleher

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts
Integrative Health

Want To Upgrade Your Health Right Now? 7 Easy Tips From Mayo Clinic Diet Experts

Morgan Chamberlain

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age
Integrative Health

Exactly When To Get Important Health Exams, Based On Your Age

Alexis Shields, N.D.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.