We Never Talk About This Energizing Menstrual Cycle Phase: 4 Ways To Optimize It

A woman's menstrual cycle, though often associated with PMS, cravings, and cramps, doesn't have to have such an impact. If you learn to understand what's happening to your hormones during each phase, you can better optimize the cycle—and given this process occurs every month for a woman's reproductive life, coming to understand it is pretty important.

Medically, we refer to four phases of the menstrual cycle: menstruation, follicular phase, ovulation, and luteal phase. But we can technically divide it into just two phases: the follicular phase and the luteal phase.