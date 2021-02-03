This Mercury retrograde lasts from January 30 to February 21, and as the twins explained to mbg, "Mercury retrograde joins five other heavenly bodies in Aquarius: Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, the Sun, and the February 11 new moon."

So what does that mean? According to the twins, we may just feel Mercury's signal-scrambling influence in every area of our lives, "from love to business to the risks we'll take," they say.

And on top of that, "These modern Aquarius planets are also clashing with warrior Mars and disruptive Uranus in tenacious, old-school Taurus—making it way harder than ever for anyone to reach consensus." Read: Innovative Aquarius and stubborn Taurus don't always mesh, so don't expect perfect harmony or easy, flowing communication.