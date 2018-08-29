Found Blood In Your Stool? Here's What To Do Next

One of the most common causes of rectal bleeding, hemorrhoids are swollen blood vessels caused by pressure in the lower abdominal area. While hemorrhoids can be annoying, uncomfortable, and sometimes itchy, they're usually no cause for alarm. Hemorrhoids can stem from straining during difficult bowel movements, pregnancy, obesity, and prolonged sitting. Hemorrhoids can be external or internal and cause bright-red bleeding.

If you do have hemorrhoids, soaking in a warm bath can help to reduce swelling and discomfort. Also try increasing your fiber and water intake. This will help you strain less while pooping, making stool easier to pass. Incorporate fiber-rich fruit like apples, peaches, and pears into your diet—and make sure you eat the skins! If you often find yourself constipated, try eating prunes for a gentle and natural laxative effect.