This Is The Second Deadliest Cancer & It’s Also Very Preventable

Age can be a risk factor for this type of cancer, with the majority of diagnoses in people over 50. Gender does not seem to play a factor though, considering it’s the second leading cause of cancer in both male and female US adults.

Other factors include people with type 2 diabetes, inflammatory bowel conditions, including Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, as well as people who have unhealthy body weights, regularly consume alcohol, smoke, or eat processed meat.

Any family history of colorectal cancer can double the likelihood of being diagnosed, while a first-degree relative—aka sibling, parent, or child—with certain polyps can quadruple the likelihood, according to Molmenti.

“This is often overlooked since many people don’t think about talking to their siblings after they receive their colonoscopy report,” she said, “and physicians don’t always communicate the important implications that a polyp diagnosis can have for family members.”