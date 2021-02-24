What To Know About February's Full Snow Moon & How To Work With It

The moon controls the tides, and it just might have a push-and-pull effect on us people, too. Its energy can feel like a lot to handle (ever had trouble falling asleep or getting a handle on your emotions when the moon is bright?), but it is possible to use this energy to our advantage in the days leading up to and following the full moon.

As mbg's resident astrologists the AstroTwins note, "The moon is technically only full for a moment—when the sun and the moon are directly opposite each other in the sky"; however, "the energy of a full moon lasts for about three days before and after the lunation."

So, if you're wondering how to harness this month's potent full moon energy, take it from the twins; they recommend using this full moon as an opportunity to go within, like a hibernation of sorts. After all, it's the dead of winter, and there's nothing like a chilly full moon to get you feeling introspective.

Along with reflection, full moons are a great time to release. Perhaps during this time, you can offer yourself some extra self-care in the form of release rituals. And if the February weather is chilling you to the bone, what better time to take a soothing full moon bath to cleanse your body and spirit?

However you decide to work with this full moon, let it offer you a chance for rest and release. This full Snow Moon is the last of winter. By the time the next one rolls around on March 28, it will be spring—a time of new life and new beginnings. Until then, we can all use Friday's moon as an opportunity for some energetic overhaul.