The Astrology Behind February's Full Moon + 3 Full Moon Rituals
While we may be just getting into the new calendar year, the astrological new year is marked by the spring equinox and the start of Aries season.
And that can only mean one thing: this weekend's full moon in Virgo is the last full moon of the astrological year, giving us one last chance to clear out the old.
Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind February's full moon
February's full moon is set to peak on Saturday, February 24, at 7:30 a.m. EST, in the sign of meticulous and devoted Virgo.
According to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, the energy of this moon is very much around what we're letting go of in a literal, real-world sense (i.e. our habits or even possessions), but also on an emotional and energetic level, thanks to Pisces season.
"And the influence of Virgo reminds us that no task or action is too small to create space for the bigger picture and process," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding that this is our opportunity to "clean house," as it were, ahead of the astrological new year on March 19.
"February's transits took us through some deep rooted changes, and now we get to rebuild—so let Virgo help you focus on that," she says.
In terms of other planetary aspects to watch around this full moon, Mercury, Saturn, and the sun are all conjunct in Pisces, forming oppositions to this moon. As such, Quinn notes, we'll need to be mindful of clear communication and avoiding nebulous conversations, with Pisces influencing Mercury.
Meanwhile, Saturn could come with "sobering advice on changes that you need to make," Quinn says, adding that the father-figure planet is "pushing us to look at the things we're doing that aren't working, and changing those things."
The good news? According to Quinn, with Jupiter in grounded and stable Taurus forming a trine to this moon, we have extra encouragement and support to make the necessary changes.
3 rituals for February's full moon
Write down accountability reminders
With the influence of this Virgo full moon opposing Saturn in Pisces, Quinn says, you might find it helpful to find ways to hold yourself accountable. To that end, she suggests, think about the things, habits, and feelings you're letting go of this full moon and write them down as reminders.
For example, if you wanted to get out of the habit of spending frivolously, you could simply write "Budget!" on a piece of paper and slip it in your wallet. "Keep them near your desk, or your bathroom mirror, or bedroom table as a reminder to hold yourself accountable to your self growth," Quinn says.
Organize, organize, organize!
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, Virgo likes to make order out of chaos. As such, Virgo full moons are a "stellar time to organize your physical and energetic space," figuring out what's working for you and what's got to go.
And that's fitting energy for the February full moon, also known as the "Snow Moon," which is the perfect time to cozy up in your space, hibernate, and do some redecorating if necessary.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, Quinn always recommends consulting your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon, so grab your favorite deck and pull the following three-card spread:
- What am I letting go of this full moon?
- How is the Virgo full moon keeping me accountable to myself?
- What communication and clarity lies ahead?
The takeaway
Between the sensitive and psychic energy of both the sun and Saturn in Pisces, along with an analytical and organized full moon in Virgo, the last full moon of the astrological year is the perfect chance to refresh your habits and routines.
P.S. Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign!
