Your Metabolism Needs A Daily Dose Of Sunshine, According To Study. Here's Why

The study, done at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, was intended to look at how mice responded to cold temperatures, with the knowledge that humans and mice both burn fat when cold.

Researchers discovered one particular wavelength of light resulted in white fat cells releasing fatty acids into the bloodstream, allowing all types of others cells to use that fat for energy. What happened, they found, is the light triggered a gene called OPN3 to prompt the fat cells to release fatty acids.

The researchers then noticed the mice couldn't warm up (or burn fat) very well without this light.

Artificial light, as the study notes, does not provide this type of light in very significant levels, but it does occur naturally in sunlight.

Senior author of the study Richard Lang, Ph.D., says, "This idea of light penetration into deep tissue is very new, even to many of my scientific colleagues. But we and others have been finding opsins [light-sensing genes] located in a variety of tissue types. This is still just the beginning."