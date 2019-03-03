The Gut Health/Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About

One of the most recent studies, published in the journal mSphere, looked at the type 2 diabetes drug Acarbose and how it changed animals' microbiome composition to favor bacteria that played a role in controlling blood sugar. Even when those animals ate a higher-starch diet while on this medication, their microbiomes still contained higher levels of the beneficial bacteria Bacteroidaceae and Bifidobacteriaceae and lower levels of the bad bacteria Verruocomicorbiacea and Bacteroidales S24-7. However, once the medication was stopped, these microbiome changes went away as well.

Another study from the Center for Individualized Medicine at the Mayo Clinic followed a group of 300 people over the course of six days. The researchers looked at their glycemic responses and found that when taking into account the foods they ate and number of calories they consumed, they could only accurately predict blood sugar between 32 and 40 percent of the time. But when they looked at the specific bacteria in the microbiomes of each individual, they were able to accurately predict blood sugar response 62 percent of the time.

When you look at other studies that surround blood sugar or the gut, you can see the direct correlation your gut health has on blood sugar. Those who are overweight or struggle with weight loss resistance—a symptom of underlying metabolic problems—tend to have lower microbiome diversity with lower amounts of the beneficial bacteria and higher amounts of harmful ones. In another fascinating study, scientists were able to transplant the microbiome of diabetic mice into healthy mice to make them diabetic as well, without changing their diets.