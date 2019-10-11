What 4 Health Experts Are Doing To Prep For Winter Right Now

Blink and you might miss it: Over here in New York, fall is a fleeting season that gives us just enough time to stow away the summer clothes and break out the sweaters. Then winter comes along, full tilt.

Now's the perfect time to brace our bodies and minds for the upcoming cold season. So, for a bit of inspiration, we asked some of our go-to health and nutrition experts: What practices are you leaning into right now to prep for winter?

Grab your favorite cup of tea (ours currently: the Reishi Mushroom with Rooibos and Orange Peel tea from California-based herbal tea company Traditional Medicinals), and read on for their tips: