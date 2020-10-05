Why This Hair Stylist Says You Shouldn't Try To Thin Hair At Home

So, here’s the thing about thinning your thick mane: It takes a level of precision us non-professions haven't had the education or practice to master. “Any thinning should be left to an expert,” says Morgan Kruizenga, owner of Chemistry Salon in Berkley, Michigan. Thinning the hair is commonly misunderstood. There are different techniques needed to remove weight or create movement in a haircut—such as brick layering, slicing, and texturizing which all give different results. An expert should know the proper amount of weight to remove for the look and shape of a haircut. This is why you shouldn’t do this at home.”

While snipping at bangs or clipping away at split ends can be done in a pinch (as there are amateur proof techniques that won’t leave you with deranged hair), thinning requires you to blend hair while removing weight all over and in each layer of hair, not just a simple snip at the ends. Not to mention, there are special tools (think: cutting teeth sheers) that many of us don’t simply have around the house, nor can easily pick up at the drugstore.

Think of it like this: Many of us can get away with root touch ups or a single process all over color when needed, but likely couldn’t give ourselves intricate babylights on our own.