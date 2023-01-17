The Beauty Routine Pro Esthetician Shamara Bondaroff Is Using As Of Late
Even when professional esthetician Shamara Bondaroff worked in fashion over a decade ago, she still whipped up skin care products from her home. She was often dealing out advice on common skin troubles, natural ingredients to look for, and even the best products on the market.
It’s no wonder that Bondaroff naturally got into beauty after she stepped away from the fashion scene. After getting a facial like she always has and realizing her love for the energy of skin care and helping people feel well, she went to school to study skin and esthetics. In this journey, she finally felt aligned with her purpose.
Bondaroff grew up in the wellness world—surrounded by vegan food, naturopathic doctors, and a major focus on health and well-being; not always a norm in Brooklyn, New York. However, it led her to focus on natural skin care, which she emphasizes in her practice today.
As an esthetician who focuses on creating customized skin care regimens rather than selling affiliate products off the shelf, Bondaroff has quickly created a comfortable space where high-tech beauty meets natural rituals. She’s driven by results, which is why one of the pillars of SB Skin is research-backed tools like microcurrent facials and body treatments. The result? A plethora of lifelong clients.
Obviously, we wanted to know what Bondaroff has been using as of late, so here’s her routine.
The tried-and-true: BL+ eye serum.
“This past year and a half I really committed to BL+, not just working with them but continuously using their products. With skin care in general, it’s about being consistent. So many people are using too many products and they’re jumping around too much, so they don’t know what’s actually working.
“My tried-and-true product is definitely the BL+ Eye Serum. That’s my giveaway—especially when I’m tired but just genetically, my under eyes are always dark. The BL+ Eye Serum has really been a game-changer for me.
“It works so well, my mother even said to me ‘You don’t have those dark circles anymore.’ Plus, we all know moms can be pretty harsh.”
The secret: Taking sleep hygiene seriously.
"A lack of sleep takes a toll. It will throw your hormones off, it will throw your immune system off, and you'll see it. Plus, sleep is a free step.
"I do consciously get nervous when it hits 10:30 because I know I need to be in bed by 11. It's nice knowing that you have some kind of consistency with your sleep, just as you do with your diet and skin care. It doesn't have to be rigid, it just has to be conscious."
The steal: A budget-friendly ice roller.
"See I get brands sending me their ice rollers, but you don't need to spend $200 on an ice roller. There's a $20 one on Amazon that I get my clients to buy. Something like that, ice rolling your face and spraying your face with rose water can all be done for all for under $20.
"Some of the nicer ones don't even stay cold long enough, but this one does. I even give it to my kids if they get hurt or have a bruise."
The pleasure: Being the customer every once in a while.
"Yes I have the luxury of having a studio and getting to do treatments, but I don't want to do treatments on myself. I will still go somewhere because I want that touch, I want that downtime, I want that self care, I want that little break from my reality.
"To be the client and to have that experience is well worth the money I'll spend on the massages.
"I'll go get different treatments and it's not even for research, it's just for me. I think that's really important."
The surprise hit: BL+ retinol serum.
"I I have never been a big fan of retinol. It's just too harsh for me, and I've always been more of a mechanical exfoliator because I've had so many intense reactions to any sort of retinol. The BL+ retinol is the first time I've ever been able to use one. When in the past, if I tried a retinol max three days a week and it tore my face up.
"The 0.03% by BL+ has been the best retinol. I'm able to reap the benefits without drying out my skin or having any sort of adverse reaction. That was always my concern, so it has been surprising for me. They have their patent BL+ involved and they're not just throwing retinol at you. You don't need the high percentage right away. They have only a 0.03% with the BL+ complex. It actively works without overly affecting my skin."
The seasonal staple: Objecto Humidifier.
"You're going to reap the benefits of your skin care if you're hydrated. Moisture gets pulled out by the heat, by the air conditioning, and even when you sleep because you're not drinking water. I want that moisture in the air so I always have humidifiers going.
"Even in Miami where it's super humid, I'm still using air conditioner so I keep the humidifiers on. I think this is essential to maintaining your skin health, your sleep hygiene, and also letting your products work correctly.
"I love the Objecto because it's really pretty in the corner of my room."
