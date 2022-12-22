Talk Of The Team: 7 Products mbg's Beauty Team Adored All December
A few years ago, mbg’s beauty director (hi, Alex!) gifted me a bottle of Tata Harper’s Boosted Contouring Serum. I was speechless. I had never experienced a beauty product so carefully formulated, beautifully packaged, and just utterly fabulous (I also never imagined I would own a $350 face serum), and it became a product I truly treasured. It felt so precious that I almost didn’t even want to use it (but, oh, did I soak up every last, hydrating drop). To this day, every time I slather on a Tata Harper formula, it brings me back to that moment of wonder.
That being said, beauty treasures don’t have to be expensive. Some are sentimental, many are priceless, and others, yes, are very, very sparkly. Below, the beauty team compiled all the products we proudly displayed on our vanities this December—you’ll be sure to find your newest prize.
mindbodygreen dry body oil
I’ve been using this body oil for the last year while we went through the formulation and testing process, and it’s felt like a treasure in every sense. It became one of my most valuable beauty assets, keeping my skin conditioned and glowing with high quality botanical ingredients. It felt incredible to wear—light and effortless. And like a treasure, it was also my secret: Because we hadn’t put it on the market yet, I was somewhat tightlipped about the oil that I was coveting. But now it’s your secret, too: Use this dry body oil on damp skin to lock in moisture, and watch your body transform into visibly softer, and more nurtured skin. —Alexandra Engler, mbg beauty director
Farmacy Honey Eye Cream
This brightening, de-puffing formula is like a feast for tired eyes. With vitamin C, encapsulated caffeine, upcycled tangerine peel, a buckwheat-honey blend, upcycled cranberry peptides, and hyaluronic acid, it soothes and hydrates the under-eye area in record time. (Seriously: In a clinical study run by the brand, 91% of people showed less visible fine lines after just one use.) As someone who frequently wakes up with swollen eyes, this formula is a godsend. The packaging also resembles an adorable jar of honey—it truly feels like a treasure in your beauty bag. —Jamie Schneider, mbg beauty editor
Oui The People ALL IN ALL Retinol Body Balm
If you’ve tried all of the scrubbing tools and heavy body creams in an effort to finally reveal a smooth canvas, let this body balm be your last stop. Formulated with the natural retinol alternative, sea fennel extract, it encourages cell turnover in the skin, sans irritation. Use this balm anywhere you want to work on scarring, uneven tone or texture, or just need some additional glow. If you know a body care aficionado, this is the perfect gift. —Hannah Frye, mbg assistant beauty editor
Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum
This gorgeous serum contains a treasure trove of antioxidants: Of course, there’s niacinamide to brighten dark spots, balance oil production, and decrease inflammation, but the potion also includes resveratrol and EGCG to fend off free radicals and protect the skin from environmental aggressors. It also features a hero ingredient called Brightenyl, a biotechnologically created molecule that helps brighten tone and soothe signs of sensitivity. In short: This is the ultimate skin savior. —Schneider
Henry Rose Windows Down Candle
While you can’t offer someone the gift of peace and tranquility, you can gift a few helpful tools. A special candle like this one from Henry Rose will level up any self-care night, special dinner, or even meditation practice. The scent adds a seasonal warmth to the room without smelling like a cheesy holiday aroma. Notes of grapefruit and bergamot join neroli and earl grey tea for a light floral finish that’s the ultimate scent of comfort and coziness. Plus, the all-black exterior adds a chic touch to any table or nightstand. —Frye
OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
OK, a natural dandruff shampoo doesn’t exactly fit the “treasure” theme quite like a silky serum or beautiful candle, but this is a product I certainly hold dear. See, most clarifying formulas leave behind brittle strands and a squeaky, stripped scalp, but this OUAI number remains oh-so gentle. It calls upon 2% salicylic acid, which effectively reduces flakes and buildup without stripping hair of its natural oils. And like other treasures, you’ll be proud to show this one off: The cool blue packaging and invigorating scent also provide the perfect shower aesthetic. —Schneider
Barney’s Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
The entire Barney’s New York Beauty collection is the perfect gift for a skin care-minded loved one this year. I mean, the sleek, chrome packaging simply screams luxury. But it’s not just about the clout: These products are *so* good. Personally, I’m partial to the GLOCELA Water Essence, Light Gel Cream, and this gorgeous little lip balm. The glossy formula hugs your lips with moisture (thanks to cloudberry seed extract, acacia proteins, and hyaluronic acid) and adds just the right amount of subtle cherry tint for a just-bitten pout. —Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.