An Energy Reading For The Week Ahead, From A Professional Intuitive

January 4-11 Energy Reading: What An Intuitive Is Picking Up On For The Week Ahead
This time of year, we tend to hear a lot of “new year, new you” rhetoric, which implies that we aren’t adding up and need to find a way to change ourselves. (On January 1st, and no later!)
I’m all for self-improvement (some may say personal growth is my obsession—sun in the 12th house, anyone?), but I operate from the belief that we are always worthy, just as we are. In my experience, most of our problems arise when we focus on the “less than” version of ourselves, which keeps our attention away from our true, expansive selves. Growth can only happen once we're rooted in the knowledge of our inherent worthiness.
As we move into this first week of 2022, which is coming after two traumatic years for the collective, how about we all pinky promise to be kind to ourselves as we go about our work? (Also, maybe you just want to relax and not do any work, and that’s also totally fine!)
As I feel into the collective energy right now, here's what I see in store for us in the week ahead:
January 4-11, 2022 energy reading: Go with the flow and see where it takes you.
This week, I'm tuning into a very sweet feminine energy and flow. It feels powerful, yet not aggressive—as if the energy is flowing steadily towards us, rather than against us. If you can go with the flow (instead of fighting it, or trying to figure it out), it will take you confidently in the direction you want to go.
We are also in Capricorn season, known for being the workhorse of astrology, so if you feel like building towards a goal, this does feel like a week to gather your building blocks (but again—treat yourself with kindness and self-compassion as you do).
This feels like a week to examine the very building blocks of what you believe about yourself, who you are, and how you show up in the world. Venus is also in retrograde this week, making relationship dynamics a key theme. This means it could also be a time to consider what you want from yourself in relationships and/or what you want from other people.
Overall, this feels like a much easier week than we’ve had recently. As long as you don't fight the flow and remain open to receiving the information coming your way, it could prove very exciting and illuminating.
Some questions to ask yourself this week:
- What do you want to create?
- What do you want to do and what don’t you want to do?
- Do you need to set boundaries with someone? That could look like saying no to someone, or telling them what you need whereas before you kept quiet (i.e. small)?
- Do you need to set boundaries with yourself? That could look like setting limits on your phone use or determining to release negative self-talk.
Actions to consider this week:
- Stay open to receiving messages from the universe this week. I like the mantra, "I'm an excellent receiver of my highest good.” When we consciously tune into receptive energy, it helps us hear what we might have dismissed before.
- If life isn't going your way this week, instead of trying to "figure it out," put your hand on your heart and breathe in self-compassion. Ask yourself the questions shared above, from that place of compassion.
- Get clear about one intention you have for the year ahead, and see if any other insights come to you from there. For example, if you write down “Get a new job” on a piece of paper (and maybe put it under a candle you light every morning for extra intention), see if you then start getting specific information about boundaries you could set in your current job. You may also get insight around any beliefs that you can clear out that have stopped you from setting these boundaries so far.
The takeaway.
sleep support+
The energy of this week may give you the clarity and confidence you need to set and stick with your goals. Stay open and receptive to what the week has to bring, and try to go with the flow as much as possible as opposed to overthinking things.
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.