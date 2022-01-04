An Energy Reading For The Week Ahead, From A Professional Intuitive

This time of year, we tend to hear a lot of “new year, new you” rhetoric, which implies that we aren’t adding up and need to find a way to change ourselves. (On January 1st, and no later!)

I’m all for self-improvement (some may say personal growth is my obsession—sun in the 12th house, anyone?), but I operate from the belief that we are always worthy, just as we are. In my experience, most of our problems arise when we focus on the “less than” version of ourselves, which keeps our attention away from our true, expansive selves. Growth can only happen once we're rooted in the knowledge of our inherent worthiness.

As we move into this first week of 2022, which is coming after two traumatic years for the collective, how about we all pinky promise to be kind to ourselves as we go about our work? (Also, maybe you just want to relax and not do any work, and that’s also totally fine!)

As I feel into the collective energy right now, here's what I see in store for us in the week ahead: