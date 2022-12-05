What To Expect For The Month Of December, From A Professional Intuitive
How are we feeling after that eclipse season, huh? There are always important lessons to learn from the energy of eclipses, but it can also be pretty challenging.
Since Sagittarius season has started, though, there's been a fun, energizing feeling—almost like spring. It feels like we're all getting the sleep out of our collective eyes and saying, “Okay! I have the energy for my ideas now! I have ideas!” It's felt refreshing.
Energy report for December 2022: Expect forward motion
When I tune into the first weekend of December, I see it as big waves—and maybe some choppy seas—but there is also a joyful quality to it. Fitting energy for Sagittarius season, right? So let’s get wild and laugh as we run into the fire! After the last month we’ve had, it'll be a welcome change of pace.
This will look different for everyone, but the energy could show up as something like plans not working out, for example, but actually having more fun than if things had gone the way you thought they would. Or going for a drive and getting lost, then discovering your new favorite thrift store and running into old friends. It has an “adventure awaits” feeling to it.
Then as we go into the following week, there is a full moon on December 8. This week starts off feeling pretty grounded—the image I’m getting is like when you get in your car, put your seatbelt on, and you’re safe and know where you are going.
This is the second driving metaphor I’ve used this month and that’s no accident! There is a lot of movement happening and a sense pondering: Do you feel confident in the direction you are going? Are you feeling sure of where you’re heading, or is it time to reassess some things? In the beginning of that week, it feels like reassessment is in order!
When the full moon comes in, this is where the reassessing may start. Like, “Pump the brakes! Hold up! I like where I am now, but what about long term?” It feels like clarity is coming through, and it would be a great time to consciously connect with it through a practice like meditation.
The month rounds out with holiday spirit—just be sure not to overdo it:
The next two weeks have a similar energy of both pensiveness and fun. I'm also feeling an openness, plus the magic that is often associated with the holidays. I realize the holidays aren't always joyous for everyone, but the energy is there to access the magic you naturally have. (Keep reading for a tip to get in touch with this if you’re having trouble with that.)
And finally, the last week of the month has a bit of a clunky energy to it—which could be thanks to Mercury stationing retrograde on December 28. Between that and some family dynamics that are associated with the holidays, it’s a good time to take it as easy as you can.
You may feel a need to set boundaries in terms of where, with whom, and how long you want to spend your time with people. Part of the energy feels like that forward motion of “Yes! This is fun!” and then the assessing, “Okay. I need a break. I need time to myself.”
You can manage it all—you just have to take the time to check in with what you need!
Tools to try:
In terms of getting clarity, try asking a question before you go to sleep and seeing what your dreams tell you. You can also write down the question and ask your higher self to speak to you in your dreams, and when you wake up, write down what you dreamt.
Journaling when you wake up, regardless of whether you remember a dream or not, is also a wonderful way to get more clear about what you need. If you haven’t tried doing morning pages—the practice invented by Julia Cameron in her book, The Artist’s Way—I would give it a try. That’s when you free write without stopping for three pages. I love to do this before meditating, because it clears my mind and helps my monkey brain calm down.
To that end, reprogramming meditations are a great way to feel more clarity, too. They allow you to access your subconscious in a way that you can’t when not meditating. I have a special now on a bundle of meditations designed to help you with issues that come up in the holidays, including a trigger reprogramming meditation that you could find helpful.
If you’re feeling a bit out of touch with your natural, magical nature (which you do have, I promise!) try this practice:
- When you wake up, imagine filling up your body with light.
- Now imagine you are holding a ball of light in your hands and see/sense/feel your day going exactly as you wish it would inside that ball of light.
- Feel into what it would be like to tune into your true magical nature, and put that in the ball of light.
- When you’re done, release it up to the universe.
The bottom line:
This month is a mix of feeling fun, forward movement and assessing where you are and what direction you want to be headed in.
