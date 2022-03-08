Why This Should Be A Week Of Deep Self-Reflection, An Intuitive Explains

Energy Reading For March 8–14, 2022: This Week Is About Allowing & Releasing
The energy this week comes with two signatures: allowing and releasing. I feel a surge in the beginning of the week that brings with it the possibility to get lost in an old dysfunctional pattern, then an even more powerful influx of love coming in, followed by a releasing of all the old patterns that initially came in. And of course, expect all the feels—we are still in Pisces season after all.
It looks to me like a similar wave of emotionally packed patterns that we felt last week, only this time in the very beginning, it might feel like you’re being engulfed in it. This is the natural spiral of growth we all experience when we're working on ourselves, where you might get stuck in an old belief for a minute.
Growth is so rarely a straight line. When we set out to purposefully change family patterns, or beliefs that are holding us back, we will be triggered—but that doesn’t mean we aren't growing. And we can tell when we're growing by how we react to the trigger, not by the fact that we're triggered alone.
In my workbook on triggers, I talk about how they're simply an opportunity to work through what isn’t serving you. Here comes a totally cheesy but accurate analogy: it’s actually like a gift at a white elephant party that no one chooses, but when you finally unpack it, you realize it's the best one.
Now that we are armed with all the self-compassion that comes with that understanding, here's the energy report for the week.
Energy reading For March 8–14, 2022: Let it in & let it go.
The wave of energy that first comes through this week can manifest in a few different ways. Perhaps you recently processed that your worth has nothing to do with what other people think of you—and then all of a sudden you really care what other people think.
Or, you were setting boundaries like a champ and then find yourself saying yes to something you really don’t want to do. Or maybe, you finally faced a conflict you were avoiding and now you're exhausted and don't want to get out of bed.
But then, just as quickly as that wave hit, a new wave of love comes through.
This love is centered on the heart chakra, and brings with it a new awakening about yourself, and revelations about any patterns that may have taken you under earlier in the week. You may feel like you know yourself in a new way, revealing more of who you are.
You might have an understanding of how you are connected to everything, a sense of forgiveness for yourself, or a deeper knowing of how you want to show up in the world or serve others.
Then comes the releasing of the old pattern I mentioned earlier. This also comes quickly, and feels intense in a good way. It does feel effortless to me, like taking off an old coat that doesn’t fit anymore, leaving you feeling unencumbered and expansive. Without this old pattern out of your energy system, you might feel ready to start a new project or simply feel more comfortable showing up as you are.
Tools to try this week:
Practice your "allowing" skills by taking deep breaths if you are triggered. Remind yourself that growth is a spiral, and try what Kristen Neff Ph.D., a leading expert in self-compassion, says to do when being hard on yourself: Put your hand on your heart and say, “This is a moment of suffering. May I be kind to myself.”
After you feel the release of what didn’t work, a fire ritual would be nice. When you’re clear about what you’re releasing, write it all down and burn it in a fire (safely). You could also take a bath and set an intention to release everything you don’t want into the water.
Finally, notice what makes you feel connected to your heart this week.
Questions to ask yourself:
- Can I be with my feelings and not merge with them?
- Can I allow what is to be?
- What kinds of connections do I want to foster?
- How do I want to show up in the world?
The bottom line:
This week brings with it many emotions that, if we allow ourselves to feel them without judgment, will bring us more self-connection and awareness around what isn’t working for us. Then, we will experience a wave of love that allows us to release what hasn’t been working.
