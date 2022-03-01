We're In For An Emotional Week, But This Intuitive Wants You To Lean In

Energy Reading For March 1–7, 2022: This Week Will Get You In Touch With Your Higher Self
There's no doubt we're in Pisces season this week, as the feelings are flowing. Pisces is a water sign (associated with emotions) and when I felt into the energy for this week, I saw us all riding waves in the ocean together. How fitting!
I've found that Pisces season is one where the tears flow more easily. It’s not all about sadness, but since sadness is indeed one of many human emotions, what if we took the fear of feeling it away? What if we normalized it, and when we felt sad we could think, “Oh, cool, here comes some sadness, bring it on. Let me feel it.”
As an inner child healing teacher, I have seen people change their lives once they become centered and grounded in their loving inner parent and allow themselves to feel their feelings. When we allow ourselves to feel whatever is coming up, then the energy can flow. This allows us to avoid staying stuck in practical ways—like staying in jobs and relationships that aren’t fulfilling.
When our energy flows, it allows us to follow our intuition, do things we love just for the fun of it, and enjoy our lives in the moment. The initial period can feel hard because, you know, feelings—but if we can allow them, we get the gift of having access to so much more of ourselves. And if we resist our feelings, we resist our life.
This week is offering a deeper connection to your higher self, spirit guides, and source energy. The way I’ve been seeing it, as we ride the proverbial crest of the wave I was talking about earlier, there is an abundance of light coming in, giving us a deeper sense of connection to the collective and our higher knowing.
During the last couple weeks of January, I was seeing a lot of light coming through, offering us new ways of thinking about old thought patterns that weren’t serving us—and then those patterns peeling away as a result.
This week feels similar in terms of new light and information coming through, but this time it’s about a new understanding of how you fit in the collective and how your higher purpose may show up and what might be in the way of it.What I'm seeing is that when we ride the crest of the wave, we will receive a transmission of light and higher knowing. And then we may go down the wave and be immersed in some of the old, darker patterns again. This is when allowing ourselves to feel whatever comes up will come in handy.
If we can breathe deep while we are “underwater” (instead of holding our breath), support ourselves, and feel compassion, then we can move through challenges and release old patterns. Then when we feel the light again, we can process our experiences this week even more deeply as those old patterns gently fall away.
Another way we can do this is through reprogramming. Those old feelings of low self-worth are just that: old (and based in subconscious beliefs that aren’t serving you). You don’t have to stay victim to them forever. You can do a reprogramming meditation; you can do hypnosis; or you can do some good old-fashioned daydreaming/envisioning.
Tool for the week:
Notice an old pattern coming up for you that isn’t serving you anymore. (Maybe you find yourself comparing yourself to other people and feel you are falling short, or you want to ask for a raise at work but are feeling a familiar feeling of panic coming up.)
Now ask yourself, what is the feeling behind the pattern? Jealousy, lack of self-confidence, stress? See if you can remember the first time—or a time in the past—when you felt that way. Now, take a breath and breathe in some light. Imagine that scenario when you originally felt the emotion. This time, picture everything at that moment going exactly how you wish. You are having all your needs met and feel great.
After that, fill up with light again and imagine the present-day circumstance going exactly as you want it to. Affirm that this is the truth—that this is your new patterning—and open your eyes.
The bottom line:
This week offers us a new way of seeing ourselves and our human potential. Ride the wave of your emotions and allow yourself to feel your feelings like never before.
