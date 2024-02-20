It's ridiculously difficult (read: near impossible) to get enough vitamin D daily from diet and sunlight alone. There are a few reasons for this. Food rarely contains enough vitamin D to move the needle, thanks to an almost 100-year-old vitamin D food fortification approach. Plus, while many assume they can get enough vitamin D from the sun, this method is severely limited by one's location, season, skin tone, and levels of air pollution in their area.