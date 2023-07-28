What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

As psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT, tells mindbodygreen, we all crave human connection, but when that connection doesn't feel reciprocated, for instance, you might want to end the friendship. A friend could also feel draining to be around or bring out the worst in you, and that would be another reason, she explains.

But then there are times when the issue is less black and white, such as when two friends start moving in different directions (literally or figuratively).

As licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, notes, ending a friendship doesn't have to be a dramatic, vindictive process, but rather two people sharing honestly about the impact the friendship has on them and how to move forward in a way that's healthy for both people.

That said, here are some more definitive signs a friendship isn't serving you and should end.