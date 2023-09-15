This baby took the beauty space by storm when it first launched in February 2022. The formula calls upon small molecules of hyaluronic acid to draw water into the surface of the lips, which increases the volume (think of a dry sponge filling up with moisture). With vitamin B3 derivatives, it also helps smooth lip lines, increase definition, and instantly enhance color.

My verdict? This stuff works! I'll be honest, I didn't know what to expect when I uncapped my first treatment. A "topical lip filler" sounded way too good to be true, but much to my surprise, it made my lips practically double in size.

I will say, it does take some getting used to if you have sensitive skin; it did sting moderately the first few times I tried it, but it reduced to a nice tingle once I got through the initial five layers. On that note: This is not a one-and-done type of balm. The brand recommends applying five layers twice a day for the first five days, then one layer at least three times per day for the best results.

I'll dock half a point for the time commitment, but if you have 10 or so minutes to spare, the significantly plumper results are well worth the wait.