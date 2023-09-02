I Tried A Lip Filler Alternative & Didn’t Know My Lips Could Look So Plump & Smooth
Here’s a beauty market trend to bring up at your next cocktail party: The topical lip filler space is capital-B Booming. In the past, a lip balm that promised to give you the same pillowy results as an in-office injection might have made you raise a brow—but these days, a pain-free plump is not a pipe dream.
Now, you can find a smattering of high-tech products that infuse hyaluronic acid into the lips (sans needles) to smooth lip lines, increase definition, enhance color, and, of course, encourage va-va-voom volume. One of these nifty new products comes from Dr. Dennis Gross, the famed dermatologist known for his innovative, high-quality beauty tools.
I tried the new DDG DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment for myself, and let me tell you—this stuff works!
About the DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment
As I mentioned, most topical lip filler treatments call upon small molecules of hyaluronic acid, the buzzy humectant that draws water into the surface of the lips, which increases volume and delivers much-needed hydration. The DermInfusions treatment contains four molecular weights of HA to usher water into each layer of the lip skin. Trehalose, another humectant, adds even more water-binding properties to plump the lips with moisture.
It also contains a peptide blend (palmitoyl tripeptide-38 and palmitoyl tripeptide-1, to be specific) to help stimulate collagen and give lips a firmer appearance. Finally, the treatment includes known skin soothers—ectoin, bisabolol, and centella asiatica—to heal chapped lips, prevent dryness, and protect the skin from environmental aggressors (which can make lips appear dull).
As for the goop itself, the treatment has a high-gloss finish that enhances the natural color of your lips. It’s basically a hydrating lip oil you can apply multiple times a day—as Gross tells me during a brand event, you can feel free to swipe it on as many times you’d like without fear of irritation.
However, it is a lip treatment, not a gloss, so you’ll want to coat it on clean, dry lips free of color or balm. You might feel a slight tingle within the first minute of application (I did), but, trust, it’s not at all painful like the stinging, burning lip plumpers of years past.
My results
As you can see from my before-and-after photo above, the DermInfusions treatment works pretty immediately. I’ve tried a few topical lip fillers, and I have yet to find one that works this quickly. In about three minutes, my lips became instantly fuller and more vibrant in hue. No additional lip color in the “after” photo, I swear!
I also don’t have any lip filler; I’m not against it (and I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it), but I’m sort of a wimp when it comes to needles. The fact that this “lip filler alternative” provides similarly enhanced results is perfect for someone like me. And if you do already have filler, Gross notes DermInfusions can prolong the life of the in-office treatment, resulting in less frequent touch-ups.
Not to mention, I can totally see a difference in the health of my lips for the long haul. I typically struggle with chapped lips no matter the weather, but after using the DermInfusions treatment for about a month, I’ve noticed way less flakes and cracks.
My lips also naturally look plumper and juicier before I slather on the treatment. I suspect that’s because the formula nourishes the lips with skin-loving peptides and humectants as opposed to simply zapping them with spicy essential oils—and aptly hydrated lips appear way more pillowy and plump.
The takeaway
The topical lip filler space is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with high-tech formulas that gently encourage immediate and long-term lip volume. The Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment is certainly one of those innovative options. At $45, it’s a bit pricier than your average tube of lip balm—yet it’s way more affordable than an in-office syringe. A steal? I think so.
