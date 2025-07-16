These findings are particularly significant in the context of brain health among aging individuals, as magnesium levels tend to decline as we get older. Magnesium deficiency is more common among older adults. However, it's important that people of all ages consume enough magnesium, as it's involved in over 600 enzymatic reactions in the body, making it an essential nutrient for overall health. It plays a key role in nerve transmission, helping maintain the general health of the nervous system.