Dreams about flooding are most often related to a real life situation that's getting worse—the waters are rising, just as your stress in real life is rising. As professional dream interpreter Lauri Loewenberg tells mindbodygreen, "The nature of the flood is that it rises and it keeps rising—so in that vein, what in your real life seems to be doing the same thing?"

Water in dreams also tends to represent emotions, so when a flood is rising out of control, Loewenberg adds that this could indicate your emotions are getting increasingly more fragile or difficult to deal with. Depending on the context of the dream and the specifics involved, however, the meaning of the dream becomes a bit more nuanced.

Before we dive into a handful of specific flood dream scenarios, Loewenberg also notes that it's quite common for women to experience flooding dreams just before their period starts. "So make sure that's not the case before you look into other reasons," she adds.