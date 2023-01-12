The element of water is heavily associated with emotions, and that includes when it's in our dreams. As professional dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg tells mindbodygreen, just as we can see our reflection in water in our waking lives, water in dreams offers us a different kind of reflection.

"Generally, water will reflect your emotional state, because like water, emotions are very fluid," she explains, adding that the state of the water, how you're feeling in/about the water, and what the water itself is doing are all important factors to pay attention to.

Water dreams can also represent the creative or spiritual side of yourself, Loewenberg notes. "Creativity, like water, is fluid," she adds.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of water dreams, depending on what kind of water or scenario you're specifically dealing with.