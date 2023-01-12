As opposed to a vast, open ocean, dreaming of something like an aquarium or fish bowl can mean you're keeping your emotions in check but can also symbolize keeping your emotions "bottled up," or even repressed. This is especially true if the fish bowl looks unkempt or stagnant, which Loewenberg says means you haven't been tending to your emotional well-being. The opposite is also true, though, and a clear and clean fish bowl would mean you have a good handle on your emotions.