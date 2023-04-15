In some dreams, you may be in alligator-infested waters without any of them actually attacking you. In this case, according to Loewenberg, this dream deals with the fear of criticism more so than criticism itself. "You're aware that alligators live in here, but they're not actively coming after you, so it's your fear or concerns about criticism and what others think of you, and your fear of being attacked for something that may not even take place," she notes.