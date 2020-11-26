Dreams can be a fascinating and informative peek into our subconscious. And when we have weird ones about things like spiders or an ex, it might make us question what it was all about. So what about dreaming of pregnancy?

To find out, we asked therapist and dream expert Leslie Ellis, Ph.D. about seven different types of pregnancy dreams and what they might mean.

Before we dive in, she notes modern dreamworkers "offer their own ideas about what dream elements might mean, but always leave the final say up to the dreamer." Only you can say for sure whether an interpretation makes sense for you—dreams are never a one size fits all.